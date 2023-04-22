Growing home garden cucumbers is an annual hobby of many gardeners. You have two types of cucumbers grown in our area. You have cucumber types grown for fresh slicing and types used for pickling.

As a county agent, one common call that I will receive on cucumbers is the complaints of bitter tastewhen a person is consuming a sliced cucumber. Many times, the bitter flavor is associated with lack of moisture when the fruit is maturing. Today, I will be sharing home garden cucumber growing tips by way of a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In