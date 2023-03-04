My vegetable garden consists of a few raised beds. I mainly will grow tomatoes, peppers and squash.

Last year, I added eggplant to the garden spot. Flea beetles can be a problem in eggplant production, but mine stayed flea beetle free. I have to compliment by daughter, Lindsay Bowman, for doing a great job preparing eggplant parmesan from the harvest.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

