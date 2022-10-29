Flowering bulbs have a place in almost every landscape in this area.

There is a wide variety of bulbs that grow well in Georgia. Bulbs with their flowers and foliage can give options in regards to mass planting displays and even as shrub borders. Flowering bulbs can be grown as potted plants and if you take the time and effort, bulbs can be forced to bloom indoors earlier than they would in the outdoors.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

