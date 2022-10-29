Flowering bulbs have a place in almost every landscape in this area.
There is a wide variety of bulbs that grow well in Georgia. Bulbs with their flowers and foliage can give options in regards to mass planting displays and even as shrub borders. Flowering bulbs can be grown as potted plants and if you take the time and effort, bulbs can be forced to bloom indoors earlier than they would in the outdoors.
As with all plants, if you do your homework and follow basic cultural practices, flowering bulbs can bring a lot to the table in regards to landscape variety. Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by UGA Extension Horticulturists, Paul Thomas and Bodie Pennisi, on flowering bulbs.
First what is a bulb? For the sake of this article, the term “bulb” will refer to true bulbs and other bulb-like structures such as corms, tubers, rhizomes and tuberous roots and stems. The main goal of these modified plant parts are food storage to guarantee plant survival in tough weather conditions. Keep in mind that bulbs are normally categorized by their hardiness, time of bloom and size. Hardy bulbs are bulbs that normally will survive in cold climates.
Semi-hardy bulbs are bulbs that are hardy in milder climates, but are not dependable in colder climates without protection. Tender bulbs do not tolerate freezing and can be left in the ground only in warm climates. You have spring flowering bulbs that are planted in the fall months. Summer flowering bulbs are bulbs that planted in the spring after the danger of frost has passed. There are fall flowering bulbs that normally will flower in late summer or early fall.
Winter flowering bulbs normally refer to tender bulbs forced to bloom out of season indoors. I will add that in the bulb world, there is everything from A to Z. Do your homework on the correct planting time for the bulbs you are considering and if they will bloom at your desired time. Since we are in the ideal time to plant spring flowering bulbs, much of this article will center on them.
We have a great UGA publication resource on flowering bulbs that we can share with clients. Just contact our office if you want a copy by mail or email. Again, spring flowering bulbs need to be planted in the fall. In Georgia, spring flowering bulbs should be planted from October through late December in most areas. If you purchase spring flowering bulbs, you will need to store then correctly if you can not plant them right away.
Spring flowering bulbs should be stored in a dry place with temperatures in the 60-65 degrees F range. I will add that if stored at temperatures above 70 degrees F, this can lead to flower bud damage. Some gardeners will like to order their bulbs from a bulb supplier. At times, bulbs may need to be pre-cooled depending where you live. You may want to ask your bulb provider if the bulbs you are purchasing have been pre-cooled or if you need to give them a cold treatment depending on where you live and the type of bulb purchased. Most spring flowering bulbs prefer light shade to full sunshine. When choosing a planting site, try to select an area for spring flowering bulbs that gives 6 to 10 hours of direct sunlight per day.
This does not necessarily mean these type bulbs need to be planted in full sun. Many spring flowering bulbs bloom and grow foliage well before many deciduous trees leaf out and the bulbs obtain enough sun under the canopy of these trees. Keep in mind that the light requirements of summer flowering bulbs can be more variable. Again, do your homework on the type of bulbs you are considering. If planting your bulbs for the first time, there will be bed preparation that needs to take place.
Ideally, you should take a properly taken soil sample and submit this $9 soil test to the UGA Soil Test Lab to obtain exact recommendations for the growing area. Our UGA information states that the majority of bulb plants are actually less particular about soil than many other cultivated plants. Most bulb plants prefer a moist, but well-draining medium sandy loam. The spot does not need to stay wet after heavy rains or dry out too quickly. Proper soil draining is important. If draining is an issue, this will need to be fixed to add bulb success. Most bulbs like an area with a soil pH in the 6.0 to 6.8 range.
We tend to be more acidic or lower soil pH in our area so this again is where a soil test can help. If you choose to not take a soil test, in regards to fertilization you can add 1 to 2 pounds of 5-10-10, 10-10-10 or 8-8-8 fertilizer per 100 square feet of bed space. You should incorporate lime, fertilizer or other soil amendments to a depth of at least 12 inches prior to planting.
Today, I have only scratched the surface on flowering bulbs.