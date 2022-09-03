Last week was the first in a two-part series on planting cover crops in the home vegetable garden at times when the garden is not used.
The use of cover crops in garden areas can provide many garden benefits. In addition to building the soils used for growing vegetables, cover crops can aid in erosion issues and can be a benefit in the management of certain disease and insect issues. When legumes are used as a cover crop, you can have the added benefit of nitrogen fixation which can reduce some of your fertilizer needs. This could be very helpful due to the rise in fertilizer costs.
Today, I will center more on the planting and establishment of cover crops in the garden area. I will also touch on soil erosion prevention that cover crops can provide. I will be using a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist and Carmen Westerfield, USDA District Conservationist.
As a quick review, the time of year will determine if you are planting a cool or warm season cover crop. That determination will then lead to the type of seed that can be planted at that time of year. Since we are at the end of vegetable gardening season for most people and cooler weather arriving soon, we will center on a cool season cover crop. Cool season cover crops in vegetable gardens need to be established from early September to early October. Cover crops are normally a mix of a variety of seed.
For cool season cover crop, you will plant a combination of a cereal grain such as wheat, oats or rye with a legume such as clover or winter peas. Do not make the mistake of planting annual ryegrass instead of cereal rye. There is a different. If you make the mistake and plant annual ryegrass, it will be very competitive in the spot and hard to eradicate. As far as seeding rate, you will need 3 to 4 pounds of a cereal grain with .25 pounds of a legume per every 1000 square feet. For a large garden area, you can go with the rate of 50 pounds of cereal grain and 5 pounds of clover per acre. If using a legume, you may need to inoculate the seed. The key to establishing a cover crop is a well-prepared seedbed. It is recommended to prepare the seedbed by removing old vegetable plants and tilling the area to a depth of 4 to 5 inches.
Then seed can be broadcasted over the entire area at the recommended rate. This would be a great time to submit a properly taken soil sample to the UGA Soil Test Lab to obtain any liming or fertilizing recommendations. If you need lime or fertilization, you can apply to the seedbed and tilled in prior to spreading the seed. It normally takes 5 to 6 working days to obtain a soil report from the lab. When the seed has been planted, you will need to lightly rake or drag the area to aid good seed to soil contact. Some of the seed such as clover will be very small seed. It is important to not bury the seed too deep.
Tiny seed should be barely below the soil surface. Our information states that if have access to a roller or cultipacker, it can be a great way to firm the seedbed and also to increase seed germination. Proper irrigation is going to be important also in cover crop establishment. You should water the freshly planted cover crop every other day for the first week or two in order to aid with seed germination. When the cover crop is up and growing, the irrigation can be cut back to one time per week. A fully established cover crop can make it on rainfall.
As previously stated, one benefit of cover crops is in the prevention of erosion. The key is the cover crop reduces the amount of time garden soil is left bare. Our UGA information reminds that living plants and even plant residue will intercept falling raindrops as they fall and will absorb the energy of the raindrops before the water reaches the soil surface. Cover crops will also slow the water flow across the soil surface and will improve water absorption rates. Finally, cover crops can simply be an aid in soil health. Cover crops can result in less disturbance of the soil. Cover crops can also increase the diversity of the soil biology and will keep a living plant in the area all year.
There are just too many benefits from growing a cover crop in the home garden to at least consider as one of your annual practices. There are times when a summer cover crop can be helpful. Summer crop options for a warm season cover crop would be buckwheat, millet, cowpeas, sorghum-sudan grass or soybeans. They can be planted as a single crop or as a mix. Warm season cover crops plant rates are 1 to 5 pounds of seed per every 1,000 square feet. You will have to adjust seeding rates if you mix warm season cover crop seed options.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.