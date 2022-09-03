Last week was the first in a two-part series on planting cover crops in the home vegetable garden at times when the garden is not used.

The use of cover crops in garden areas can provide many garden benefits. In addition to building the soils used for growing vegetables, cover crops can aid in erosion issues and can be a benefit in the management of certain disease and insect issues. When legumes are used as a cover crop, you can have the added benefit of nitrogen fixation which can reduce some of your fertilizer needs. This could be very helpful due to the rise in fertilizer costs.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

