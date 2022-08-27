Vegetable gardening can be a fun and rewarding experience.

It can be a great way to stay physically active. Plus, vegetable gardening can be rewarding when you provide fresh garden produce to family and friends. I will add that if you manage correctly, gardening can save you financially when you grow your own vegetables instead of having to purchase at a store.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In