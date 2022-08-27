Vegetable gardening can be a fun and rewarding experience.
It can be a great way to stay physically active. Plus, vegetable gardening can be rewarding when you provide fresh garden produce to family and friends. I will add that if you manage correctly, gardening can save you financially when you grow your own vegetables instead of having to purchase at a store.
There are many decisions to make in regards to gardening success or failure. One cultural practice you may want to consider is use of cover crops in your garden area when you are not actively growing vegetables.
Today, I will be sharing information concerning cover crops from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist and Carmen Westerfield, U.S. Department of Agriculture district conservationist.
Why grow a cover crop in your garden area? There are many reasons in regards to cover crops that should make you stop and consider. Cover crops can help build the soil and can also help control soil erosion issues. Cover crops can even help limit the start and spread of certain disease and insect issues. Keep in mind that the time of year will determine if you plant a cool or warm season cover crop. The majority of our vegetable gardeners plant a spring/summer garden. Those gardens will begin to reduce in production soon.
Cool season cover crops need to be established from early September to early October. If you are not going to plant a winter garden, you can seed your entire garden in a cool season cover crop in the fall. Planting a cover crop can lead to less weed issues and again can combat soil erosion.
In addition, cover crops can provide a cheaper source of nutrition when the cover crop is eventually turned under the soil and allowed to decompose. Plus, cover crops over time can build organic matter in the gardening area.
Depending on the seed mix, cover crops can attract beneficial insects and pollinators. The use of cover crops along with crop rotation can help starve out damaging soil pathogens by providing a non-host plant. The benefits of cover crops should definitely out weigh any additional work that cover crops may require compared to leaving soil bare in the off season. What should I plant for a cover crop? Again, many will consider a cool season cover crop in the next month so I will start here. You should try a combination of seed such as a cereal grain with some type of legume. Our UGA information states that normally wheat, oats or rye is planted with a legume such as clover or winter peas.
The grass-type cereal grain should be quick to establish and will hold and protect the soil while the legume crops gets established. Legumes are slower to germinate. This is a good time to mention atmospheric nitrogen. The legume in your mix can provide the added benefit of fixing atmospheric nitrogen which can be used by the crop the following year after the legume is tilled into the vegetable growing area. All gardeners know that fertilizer costs are much higher. The use of legumes can lower your need for fertilizer purchases. How much seed to you need for the cool season cover crop?
A recommended mix would be 3 to 4 pounds of a cereal grain with .25 pounds of a legume per every 1000 square feet. If you have a large garden that is an acre of ground or more, you can use the rate of 50 pounds of cereal grain and 5 pounds of clover per acre. I want to make sure you do not make a mistake by purchasing ryegrass seed for your cover crop. Ryegrass that you see in the majority of stores is different than cereal grain rye. Do not plant ryegrass in your mix. Ryegrass is too competitive and will be difficult to eradicate if you allow it to establish in your garden. Another tip is that you do not need to apply nitrogen fertilizer to legume cover crops because it will be disruptive to nitrogen fixation. A soil test prior to planting may be needed because you may need phosphorus and potassium.
The phosphorus and potassium can improve the nitrogen fixation that legumes can provide. I will add that in some cases, you may want to consider a legume seed inoculant to combat potential Rhizobia bacteria issues. There are specific inoculants for various types of clovers and other legumes per our information. You just have to make sure you have the correct product.
There are times where a summer cover crop may come into play if you are going to let a garden spot stay vegetable free in the summer months.
Summer cover crops will also help reduce erosion problems and weed issues. Buckwheat, millet, cowpeas, sorghum-sudan grass and soybean are summer cover crop options. Make sure you do your homework on summer cover crop seeding rates.