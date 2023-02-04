One of our newest 4-H projects started in 2022 was the Gordon 4-H Chick to Chicken project.

Each youth that paid their entry fee was given eight chicks to raise. In September 2022, we held our first chicken show where the youth could select three of their best hens for competition.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In