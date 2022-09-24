Gordon County is home to approximately 10,000 brood cows. That makes beef production a major agricultural industry in our area.

With that many cows in local breeding herds, the goal will be hopefully just as many calves being born annually. The health of the offspring is very important because these calves will be the animals sold down the road and also resulting replacement heifers or bulls to keep a herd productive. Keep in mind that cattle producers should not expect to know all calf health issues, the causes and all the treatments.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In