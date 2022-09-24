Gordon County is home to approximately 10,000 brood cows. That makes beef production a major agricultural industry in our area.
With that many cows in local breeding herds, the goal will be hopefully just as many calves being born annually. The health of the offspring is very important because these calves will be the animals sold down the road and also resulting replacement heifers or bulls to keep a herd productive. Keep in mind that cattle producers should not expect to know all calf health issues, the causes and all the treatments.
A producer’s goal should be to accurately identify and know the difference in normal and abnormal behavior and physical characteristics of a calf. This knowledge can make sure a cattle producer gives the calf timely and accurate treatment to aid calf recovery time. The article today will give tips on how you can keep calves healthy. I will share information from a UGA publication by Jillian Bohlen, UGA Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences and Emmanuel Rollin, UGA College of Veterinary Medicine.
Many farmers are experienced to handle many situations in a cow herd, but it is very important to have an established relationship with a veterinarian that can help you with livestock health issues. A vet will be aware of signs of illness and give help in treatment guidance.
Local veterinarians should have knowledge of illness issues more common for the area and can help develop plans to reduce these issues in your herd. Years ago, another UGA staff member and I did a few simple classes on items cattle producers should have on hand in case of an emergency with a calf. Most items can be found at local farm supply stores. The key is to already have them on hand since stores do not stay open 24 hours a day.
A few things you may want to have are oral electrolytes labeled for cattle that may help a calf that is dehydrated. Probiotics can help restore gut microbes and health. Supplemental B vitamins can help support appetite, metabolism and energy production in a calf. There are nutrient packed drenches that can help restore nutrients that a calf may have lost or for a calf that is not eating. Our information adds that a stethoscope can help listen for heart rates and lung sound if you are versed in how to properly use.
I will add that if you use any of the cattle products mentioned above, you must read the labeled directions and follow directly. Misuse can be bad for the animal and may make the health situation worse. Again, advice from an experienced veterinarian is important. Observing calf behavior can be a help in determining if something is going wrong health wise with an animal.
You should daily or even multiple times per day should check the herd. When it is calving season, farmers are constantly checking the herd. Simply observing calf behavior is a good practice for identifying calf health issues early. Our information states that changes in behavior are frequently the first observation made to warrant further investigation of physical characteristics. Again, behavior changes are assessed best and most accurately when animals are checked often.
A normal calf will be bright and alert and normally will respond to sudden changes and movements. Note, calves will have different behavior related to the animal’s daily routine. Our info gives an example of higher activity when the calf expects to be fed and lower activity after a meal. There are a few characteristics of abnormal calf behavior such as the calf being dull and listless with slowed and staggered response to stimulus. Another abnormal behavior would be lack of appetite. If the calf is a bottle calf, this could be a reduction in drinking speed. You also may see a calf that lags behind the group when the cow herd is moving.
If you are close to a calf with abnormal behavior, the animal may be grinding their teeth and also have dull eyes, dropped head, lowered ears and even a tucked tail. Our information states that cattle can be good at hiding the early symptoms of disease so someone experienced with observing both healthy and sick calves is important. They can identify calves that need more attention. Note that calves can change their behavior if they know they are being observed.
Today I will not be able to go into much detail about physical characteristics to investigate, but we will discuss a few. First, there are normal vital statistics for calves. Normal temperatures should be in the 100.0 to 102.5 F range. Heart or pulse rate should be in the 100-140 beats per minute.
Respiratory rates should be in the 30-60 breaths per minute. I know on our family farm if I have an issue with a calf my vet will ask if I have checked the animal’s temperature. I will keep a digital thermometer just for livestock on hand. In a future article, we will go into more detail on physical signs for animal health.
Conducting physical examinations may be aided by the experience of the person doing these activities.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.