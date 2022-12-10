According to beef2live.com, Georgia cattle producers own 1.3 million head of cattle worth more than $676 million.

Annual cash receipts for cattle in Georgia are more than $262 million. These figures make cattle production Georgia’s sixth largest cash crop. In Gordon County, we estimate there are 10,000 head of brood cows. This makes cattle production locally very economically important to cattle producers.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

