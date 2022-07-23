The bigleaf hydrangea can be a popular plant in both the floral industry and in landscapes.

The bigleaf hydrangea, Hydrangea macrophylla, is also known by the name French, Japanese or snowball hydrangea. One characteristic that makes bigleaf hydrangea so popular is the ability of the grower to change the color of the bloom by changing the soil pH. You can change the bloom from pink to blue or from blue to pink by working on the soil pH in the growing area. I will be sharing information today from a publication by Dr. Gary Wade, retired UGA Extension Horticulturist.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

