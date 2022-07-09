This article is the second in a two-part series on bed bugs. I know this is not a glamorous topic, but one that can be important if you ever find yourself with a bed beg problem inside the home.
Last week, the article was based on tips to avoid bed bugs in the home in the first place. This week, I will center more on those situations when bed bugs have made their way into the dwelling.
As a reminder, bed bugs do bite in order to take in a blood meal from humans or other mammals. If there is one good thing when bit, bed bugs do not transmit diseases like other insects. The bad is that the bites for some people can lead to itchy red welts. The people that do have reactions can lead to them scratching the welts resulting in secondary skin reactions. The thought of having bed bugs in the home can lead to anxiety and lack of sleep for some individuals. Bed bugs can be considered a nuisance issue, but as you see they can cause additional problems.
Today, I will be sharing information on options when you have bed bugs in the home by way of a UGA publication by Pamela Turner, Jacquelyn Ogden and Melanie Badding. Just remember, bed bugs in the dwelling can happen to anyone. I recommend reading the first article with tips on how to reduce your chances of bed bugs in the home. If you think you may have bed bugs in the home, you should start with your own visual investigation.
For starters, I would look up images of bed bugs in their various stages of the development. The adult bed bug is approximately the size of an apple seed. The adults will be brown in color, flat and oval shaped. After they feed, the adults will be reddish/brown in color, elongated and balloon shaped. The immature bed bugs will be about the size of a poppy seed. They will be transparent or yellowish in color. The immature bed bugs will become darker with each molt. The eggs will be the size of a pinhead and white in color. When conducting your investigation, keep in mind that during day hours the bed bugs will normally hide in small spaces and crowd together.
You should look behind headboards, box springs, seams of mattresses and along the baseboards and corners of a room. You should also look inside or behind furniture such as couches, chairs and nightstands per our information. You can also look in screw holes or even in electrical sockets or behind switch covers if this can be done safely.
There are tips on how to prevent bed bugs from infesting the home:
The first tip is to reduce clutter in the house. Reducing clutter will reduce bed bugs hiding spots. Another tip is to have a routine to vacuum the home frequently. It is also a recommendation to use protective covers on your bed frame and mattress. This again is reducing hiding spaces.
You should also check and clean secondhand items completely before bringing into your home. This tip was discussed in detail last week so again read that article also. After traveling, wash the clothes taken on the trip immediately after returning home. A final tip per our UGA information is during warm weather, place suspected items in a car parked in the sunshine with the windows rolled up. Heat will kill bed bugs and their eggs.
What can you do if bed bugs are found in the home? Please note that controlling bed bugs is a difficult situation to handle yourself. It is recommended to consult a pest management professional. Our literature states that nearly everyone with a bed bug problem will need professional assistance to get rid of the bed bugs. Over-the-counter pesticide products for bed bugs are normally ineffective in controlling them. Some of the issues are that bed bugs hide well and they can reproduce quickly. The problem can get out-of-hand if proper control steps are not taken.
Our UGA information adds that when selecting a pest professional, make sure they are using integrated pest management steps and they even have experience in controlling bed bugs. When you are preparing for treatment to control bed bugs you should reduce clutter in the home, clean all items in the infested area, launder all items that can be laundered and dry on the highest setting to kill bed bugs. You should store the laundry in sealed plastic bags.
It is recommended to encase your mattress and box springs in a cover made to keep bed bugs inside. Keep in mind to never treat your bedding with an insecticide. You should also wash all pet bedding. In some situations, it may be necessary to dispose of infested items. Our literature states that moving infested items throughout the home can even spread the infestation. If you chose to dispose, seal or wrap the item in plastic when moving throughout the house.
If you are putting the item on the curb for trash pick-up, write on the item that it infested with bed bugs or make the item unusable so other people are not tempted to pick up the item and take to their home.