What if I was not a county agent? I have asked myself that question many times. I could have seen myself coaching high school basketball or being a cattle producer as a full-time job.
I could have seen myself in a career studying wildlife or even in a role within entomology. Entomology is the branch of zoology concerned with the study of insects. For many people, they lump all insects into the same grouping. They don’t want them. Individuals should take the time to understand the damaging insects and how to identify many of the beneficial or good insects.
Why would the county agent have considered jobs in entomology? For starters, the life cycle of insects can be amazing. It can just be problematic when damaging insects cause issues on our property when certain insect thresholds get high. One of those potentially damaging pests is the bagworm. Today, I will be sharing information on bagworms and control tips by way of a UGA publication by Oluwatomi D. Ibiyemi, Shimate V. Joseph and Will Hudson, UGA Department of Entomology.
When I say bagworms, you need to understand that there are 28 species of bagworms in North America. In our part of the world, the common bagworm or the evergreen bagworm (Thridopteryx ephemeraeformes) is the most common bagworm found. The bagworm is the caterpillar of a moth species that will make the spindle shaped bags used for shelter that you can see on your favorite host plants. The more popular hosts for bagworms are Leyland cypress, pines, junipers, emerald green arborvitae, maple, willow and Indian hawthorn. You may find them on other landscape items.
It is common for homeowners to see the protective bags made by the bagworms on their favorite ornamental and the person thinks is a cone or something naturally occurring on the landscape item. When the bagworms are actively feeding, they can heavily defoliate the host plant. This damage can lead to issues with ornamental health and can lead to plant death. How does all of this happen? You need to understand the life cycle. Bagworms will have one generation per year.
In May, the overwintering eggs hatch into small caterpillars. When hatched, the larvae spin a silk thread that enable the larvae to be carried by wind towards plants. When the bagworm starts to eat on the host plant, the larvae will construct bags out of silk and plant debris. The bag serves two purposes. The bag gives protection and shelter. If you have found bagworms on your property, you should notice that when disturbed, the bagworm will go into the protective bag. As the caterpillar grows, the bag will increase in size and can get up to approximately 2 inches long.
During the later stages of development, the caterpillar will permanently attach the bag to a twig and will changed into the pupa in 7 to 10 days. Note, that female bagworm will not come out of the pupal casing inside the bag because she has no legs, wings or antennae. The male bagworm on the flipside will emerge from the bag with wings so he can fly in order to look for a female bagworm for mating.
When a female is found, the male climbs and hangs upside down from the bag containing the female for mating. The female bagworm can lay clusters of 300-1000 eggs in the pupal case. The eggs will then overwinter in the bag that was permanently attached to twigs earlier. These late season mature male and female bagworms do not cause feeding damage. Host plants are damaged per our literature only in the caterpillar stage. In fact, the flying males will die within two days of mating and the females die inside the bag or will drop to the ground a few weeks after laying her eggs.
What can a homeowner do for bagworms? Remember that May is the month that the eggs will hatch from the bags that were permanently attached last year. Scouting any ornamentals on your property that are high on the host list for bagworms is important. One good thing is that our info states that parasitic ichneumonid wasps have been known to attack bagworms. It is added that research has shown that bagworm parasitism rates are higher when infested shrubs for example were surrounded by flowering plants. I will add that if found in the early larval stages of bagworm development, the non-toxic to humans or animals biorational insecticide products such as Bacillus thuringiensis can be effective.
Handpicking the permanently attached bags in the fall through spring months prior to egg hatch in middle May can be an option if the number of bags found on an ornamental is low. The bags can be placed in soapy water for drowning after handpicked. Insecticides used when bagworms are young can work when handpicking is not feasible or when the ornamental is infested with bagworms.
If you choose to use an insecticide, read the label to make positive the product can be used for bagworms and read the label for safety and proper use.