If you take the time to slow down and soak in the nature around you, it can be a pretty amazing thing.

Annually, I will put up four fern hanging baskets on the front porch. It never fails that birds will use those hanging baskets as a great place to build a nest and raise young. It makes watering the plants a little more difficult, but I am happy to provide a nesting option. I can also remember that at my grandparent’s home, they had bird baths and bird feeders outside the dining room windows. You could always watch a variety of bird species while having a meal. I say it all the time, but if I ever slow down I may take up bird watching as a hobby in retirement.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

