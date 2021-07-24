Recently, I passed my 27th year as a UGA Extension County Agent. I have worked back in my home county of Gordon for the last ten years.
I remember before I left Cartersville and Bartow Extension I saw my first armadillo in the Carterville city limits. Over the last ten years, armadillos have moved more north.
Now, it is not uncommon to see an armadillo. Unfortunately for the armadillo, many are seen deceased on the side of the road due to being hit by vehicles. Armadillos feed primarily on invertebrates under the soil surface and the rooting action that takes place while they forage can cause damage to lawns and landscapes.
No other mammal in Georgia has bony skin plates which can make armadillos easy to identify. Armadillos are common in central and southern Georgia, but over the years they have moved north in the state.
There is only one of the various species of armadillos that lives in Georgia, the nine banded armadillo. Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Mike Mengak, UGA Wildlife Specialist and also from an article from the CAES Newswire.
The nine-banded armadillo is about the size of an opossum or a large house cat. This armadillo can be 24 to 32 inches long with 9.5 to 14.5 inches being tail length. The adult male armadillo can weigh 12 to 17 pounds with females weighing 8 to 13 pounds. The armadillo is brown to yellow-brown in color with a few sparse hairs on the belly. They do have long claws that helps with digging.
The armadillo will have 4 toes on each front foot with 5 toes on each back foot. The ears are approximately 1.5 inches long and they have a snout like a pig. Armadillos have peg-like teeth that are helpful in grinding food, but these teeth do not help in capturing their food options.
Our information states that armadillos are considered an exotic species and a pest. Georgia law prohibits keeping armadillos in captivity. Armadillos are not protected according to our literature so they can be hunted or trapped throughout the year. I do remind that I am not a regulatory agency so I recommend to anyone that is thinking about hunting or trapping armadillos to contact Department of Natural Resources Game Management at 706-295-6041 to confirm any legal matters concerning removal or eradication of armadillos from a property. Per my information, currently there are no registered repellents for use when dealing with armadillos.
Armadillos like habitats near streams, but will avoid excessive wet or dry extremes. They can be found in pine forests, hardwoods, pastures, cemeteries, parks, golf courses, plant nurseries and crop land.
Armadillos will forage for food along roadsides. This may be why you can see deceased armadillos along the side of the local roads. Armadillos will dig their own burrows or use the burrow of another armadillo.
Note that each armadillo may have 5 to 10 burrows. I will add that armadillos do not always dig a burrow with some building nests out of dry grass. These nests will look like small haystacks and often in areas of wet soil. The armadillo will have a range of 1.5 to 22.5 acres. A neat fact about armadillos is that they do not hibernate and they also do not tolerate temperatures over 85 degrees F either. During the summer, they are more active at night when it is cooler. In winter, they are seen more in daylight hours to take advantage of the heat of day. The sad part is they do not store food or accumulate body fat. In periods of bad weather, they can freeze or starve to death if they can’t locate food options.
Damage caused by armadillos is mainly confined to lawns and landscapes. This is because of the digging by the armadillos for insects or other food options. During their foraging for food, armadillos can uproot flowers and other plants. Damage is mainly considered a nuisance with the shallow holes dug in lawns and the uprooted ornamental items.
A UGA study showed that baiting traps were virtually a waste of time and money. In the study, 11 baits were tested and all revealed a low capture rate. Trapping is still a viable option for control, but baiting is less important than trap placement. If you decide you must remove an armadillo from the property, the most effective method for catching individual armadillos is to place cage traps with guides toward the trap door near an active burrow. Our info states that traps placed near natural barrier or fences such as along the wall of patios or edges of buildings will have success too.
Wire cage live traps measuring at least 10 by 12 by 32 inches are recommended. Wings should be constructed of 1 by 6-inch lumber in various lengths and placed in a “V” arrangement in front of the trap. The “V” will funnel the armadillos into the trap.
Again, you should check with DNR Game Management for recommendations on what you can legally do with the trapped armadillo.