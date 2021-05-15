Most know I am a product of the Gordon County 4-H Club. My 4-H experience started when my dad took me to my first cattle show at the NW Georgia Livestock Pavilion in 1980.
I had seen photos of him with his show steer from his high school days. Visiting the show was to gauge if showing cattle was something we wanted to take on as a family.
After the show, we selected a Simmental cross steer from my mom’s uncle, Mr. Dallas Sutherland. We named the steer, Buck, after UGA QB Buck Belue. Since that first show steer, my family would be unable to count up the number of steers, heifers, show lambs and meat goats that have been shown by my siblings, my children, nephew and I over the years. Along the way, the road was full of hard work, but the positives outweighed the negatives by a long shot.
Today, I would like to give an up-date on the Gordon County 4-H Livestock Exhibitor Program and the positive youth development aspects of the program.
Showing livestock in Gordon County has changed over the years. Back when I showed livestock in the 1980s, 4-H’ers here mainly showed steers, a good number of heifers and the market lamb project was just gaining steam. There would actually be 20-30 steers shown annually in this county. The last show of the season concluded with a live auction of the steers after the event. Many local banks, stores and individuals would come to bid on those steers. Today, we have more variety in the types of livestock being shown. We have approximately 25 4-H youth annually show steers, heifers, market hogs, breeding gilts, market lambs, breeding ewes, meat goats and breeding does. There are many times at the state events that Gordon County youth will exhibit well over 125 head of livestock. In fact, we may be one of the largest 4-H show teams in the state of Georgia.
One thing I miss from our showing days is the family time when selecting the show animals for the next show season. This can be when we raised some of our show animals on the farm or when we visited other farms to evaluate their stock. Even though it is the young person going into the ring with the animal, showing livestock is definitely a family project. It can take a family team effort to get the animals to a show, get stalls ready for the animals to rest, washing and feeding the livestock and making preparations on the actual show day. The family time at home before ever attending an actual show can be as rewarding as winning that trophy or blue ribbon at the actual competitive event.
Why do we show livestock? I have stated many times that I am a competitive person by nature. I grew up either playing sports, showing livestock or competing in livestock judging. I have always thought you should try to do your absolute best no matter the activity. I am still competitive, but over the years I have begun to see the larger picture especially with showing livestock.
At our place, there is no telling how many banners, plaques, trophies, ribbons and prizes we have on display or stored away from showing livestock. Those awards will fade over time, but the life skills obtained or enhanced by exhibiting livestock will last a lifetime. Today, I will mention a few of those life skills.
The word responsibility may mean work to many people. Yes, when you are responsible, it can mean that you are taking on more jobs or someone is dependent on you to fulfill a role. When you show livestock that animal is dependent on the exhibitor for basic animal husbandry needs. There are the basics of food, water and shelter. It can also means giving daily care and exercise.
There is also the responsibility of training the animal for what is required in the show ring. Remember, the exhibitor and the animal has to work as a team.
Speaking of being a team, you learn teamwork in the livestock project. Teamwork can be the show family working as a cohesive group at the show and at home. It can also mean being a positive member of the entire county show team while at events. It can mean being an encourager and educator to younger less experienced show team members. I will add that you have to be a good sport if you want to show livestock.
In athletics, most of the time over the course of a competitive game the better team will defeat the competition. In showing livestock, you will compete against other people, but you are being evaluated by a skilled judge. A judge will have their personal opinion on which animal or youth should win. That opinion may differ from yours. I have seen livestock that win top honors at major state events turn around and get beat at county fairs. My point, is you will have the chance to be a gracious winner and then be even more gracious in defeat. Showing good sportsmanship may include giving congrats to someone else even when you feel you should have won.
The skills of time and money management should not be forgotten. 2020 and even 2021 with the COVID limitations may have offered more at home time, but youth still learn to balance time between taking care of the livestock, school work and other activities.
I can still remember us being at the barn after ball practices in my showing days. If you really want to participate, you will learn to balance your time wisely. Youth can also learn the value of a dollar by showing livestock. Showing animals is not a cheap project. You have purchasing the animal, feed costs, supply costs and entry fees just to name a few.
A young person may learn about saving money to assist with their project. One final life skill is the decision making. This is a skill we all use daily. You have to decide on which animals to show, what feed program to choose, which shows to attend and even be able to decide the best and worst show qualities of your animals.
If you would like more information on showing livestock through Gordon County 4-H, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.