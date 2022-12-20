I think I wrote a couple of columns back that Christmas was going to be a little different for me this year.
I had the opportunity of a lifetime to visit Israel on a trip led by cousins Joe and David Thornton. One of the last days of that trip included a visit to Bethlehem, the legendary birthplace of Jesus.
Like you, I’ve seen all of those manger scenes growing up. You know, the ones with the thatch roofed lean-to where the baby Jesus lay with a donkey and a sheep nearby. After visiting Bethlehem, I believe that type of setting came after Jesus’ birth.
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem was built over a cave, a Holy Grotto, as some claim today. The basilica was commissioned by Constantine the Great sometime around 325 and it is thought to be one of, if not the oldest basilicas in continuous use.
Our tour guide — at that point a Palestinian, because Bethlehem is now in Palestinian territory — had warned us that we might not get to go down into the cave itself, depending on the size of the crowd. We were extremely fortunate in that, while the crowd was large, it was not too large and we got to make the trek down into the cave after a brief wait.
To think that I was standing in the place where the greatest gift to mankind was delivered is beyond awe-inspiring. It was almost surreal and it continues to summon up chills.
So “gifting” is the real message in this space this week.
God, call him what you may, so loved mankind, his creation, that he sent his son to earth to atone for the mistakes man has made and will continue to make.
When you were a child, all you could think about at Christmas was, “What am I going to get this year?” That’s perfectly OK. I can remember waking up early Christmas mornings and waiting until either Mom or Dad yelled upstairs to say that it was OK to come on down and see what was under the evergreen.
My sister and I would rip through the presents in short order. My favorites were just about anything that had something to do with sports. A new catcher’s mitt might have been my all time favorite. My sister liked anything to do with dolls. Remember Chatty Cathy?
After demolishing the perfectly wrapped presents, my family would sit down to the traditional Christmas breakfast of oyster stew. I hate oysters. Always have and guess I always will. Mom had to strain my stew so all I got was the broth and oyster crackers, which was fine with me.
As wonderful as those memories are, the best memories now are the smiles and joy I see after giving an unexpected gift.
Giving is what Christmas is all about. God giving mankind the most unexpected and magnificent gift ever. Sure, there was all kind of Old Testament prophecy, but no one knew when or exactly where.
I think unexpected gifts are the best.
Giving in 2023 is not the same as it was on Christmas morning back in, say, 1973. Our culture has become so impersonal. We talk, even to family members, by typing words into a telephone. We don’t talk, we text. We don’t drop by to visit friends and family anymore, we send them a text, or perhaps an email, and I think that’s a crying shame.
Gifts, and I am particularly guilty of this, are often VISA gift cards. We have no idea what our potential recipient might want for Christmas so we just go to Dollar General and buy ’em a VISA gift card, or maybe an Amazon gift card, and let them go out and purchase whatever comes to mind at that particular moment.
I’ve got five grandkids and that’s all they ever want … money!
Of course, actually buying something that you think is special often results in regifting nowadays. I guess that’s not so bad, because eventually the item might ultimately find its way to someone who will actually appreciate and use it.
Somehow slipping an envelope with an impersonal gift card under the tree just doesn’t seem quite right. When the kids get to that envelope, they pretty well know what’s in it. The only question is how much?
This year, most — if not all — of my gifts are going to be surprises of some sort. I want to see the expression on the faces of those I am gifting. I want to see the smiles, the look of astonishment on faces.
As you read this, we’re about eight days from Christmas morning. I’m not sure when gifts are going to be delivered. Heck, I’m not even sure when all of them are going to be purchased at this point. I think I’m waiting for some hints as to what folks may actually want for Christmas this year.
Guess I need to go to work on my phone!