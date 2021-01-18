Sometimes things happen which serve to illustrate the difference in values and perceptions between peoples and communities.
In ruminating here lately on “Family Values," the empty political slogan, and the value of family as practiced among most Native American tribes, one finds some very stark cultural differences. For one thing, among Native people the family is the basic building block of society and every member has value and is valued.
Native families for example, will rarely split over such transitory concerns as politics or money. The no deposit-no return culture on the other hand, seems to encourage the splitting of the family over any excuse that is convenient; “Family Values” serving only as a rhetorical club to be used at election time.
Some years ago, some of us were invited to attend the Lumbee Homecoming over in North Carolina. The Lumbee are a beautiful people who have known their share of struggle.
The annual Homecoming put on by that tribe serves to reunite local Lumbee people with relatives in the diaspora, those who have left to pursue economic opportunities as far away as New York and San Francisco. At least once a year Lumbee people will return and reconnect, and be met with a greeting that, in all my travels, I have never heard anywhere else; “Who’s your people?” It is a greeting that reminds folks of the value of family and heritage, and of the value of staying connected to, and remaining a part of, one’s “people."
During our visit, we went to breakfast one morning with a Lumbee friend of ours. The waitress comes to the table and says to the Lumbee man, “Who’s your people, honey?” The Lumbee man rattles off ten generations of his family from memory before his first sip of coffee. Clearly this was a man who valued his family. He also valued his family’s reputation, as became clear later in the conversation which involved some discussion of Lumbee history.
The importance of family among Native people would be hard to overstate. But the definition of family is somewhat different from that of the majority society. The definition of family in the Native tradition is much broader that the so-called “Nuclear Family” (mom, dad, 2.5 kids, white picket fence), which is in many ways an unsustainable industrial construct.
Family in the Native tradition is almost always multi-generational, encompassing everyone from elders to great-great grandchildren, as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, and adoptees. The Native penchant for adopting people is of course well known among people who study the subject. What is less well known is the reasoning behind this tradition. To a Native person, not having a family is the ultimate horror, both mentally and spiritually. The equivalent to a living hell.
Consequently, a person living around a Native community for any length of time will either be adopted by a Native family or they will be run off. This tradition became even more solidified during the tribulations visited upon Native peoples by the colonials and by the diseases they brought.
During those times of tribulation, Native families who opened their houses and hearts to the waifs and orphans survived and thrived better than those who did not. As a result, the tradition of adoption, or “The making of relatives” as it is known in some tribes, is now even more ingrained in Native society than it was before contact.
Families today face many pressures and stresses. Many of which are the result of selfish interests with ulterior motives. Persons with a strong sense of family history are harder to break and more difficult to lead astray. This of course is one of the reasons why colonial interests spent so much time and money attempting to destroy the family as a cultural unit among Native people.
Despite that, we survived and today I think our tradition offers a lesson to all. In this troubled time, there is something to be learned in the search for the value of family. Grandparents care for grandchildren while parents work. Uncles, aunts, and cousins, everyone takes their turn doing what needs to be done to care for and preserve the family unit and identity. In return all share in the strength and comfort that the family provides.
Though they sail far and wide on a hostile sea, there is always a home and a harbor shielded from the angry winds of an evil storm. These are the folks who know the answer when asked, “Who’s your people."