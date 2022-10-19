Every tribe, community, society, and nation, has its warrior class.
Men, women, and often entire families who, often for generations, have been bred to fight. Spartans, legionaries, knights, janissaries, and the various Native American warrior societies, all of these are part of a whole. A product of, and a response to, the human condition. Since the children of men cannot live together in harmony, we must have warriors. But just what exactly is a warrior?
I have heard it said that the difference between a warrior and a serial killer is faith. A belief in something greater than oneself, something that is both worth killing for, and worth dying for, as circumstances may dictate. This week we will discuss the necessity of the warrior to the peace and security of society, and what happens when the warrior class loses its faith.
A warrior is governed by a code, and so long as he has that faith, he, or she, is reliable, faithful, and brave. But once a warrior loses that faith, he, or she, becomes a danger to the society that spawned him or her. It is for this reason that I am going to step out on a limb here and predict that Russia will lose the war in Ukraine and lose it badly. It may take a hundred years, but Russia will lose, and that defeat may well destroy Russia in its current form.
To step a little further out on that metaphorical limb I will go on to say that Russia lost the war the day that Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, made his famous “I need a gun, not a ride” speech. If Zelensky had gone into exile, his nation would have been defeated by now. But he did not. Instead he stood up and in front of the whole world, said “ I need a gun, not a ride”. It was at that moment that Mr. Zelensky gave his warriors something that Putin’s conscripts will never have, and that is faith. The faith of the warrior. And as the old line goes, “A man with faith is hard to break”.
What can we, here in our own country, learn from this? As a wise man once said, “Wise men learn from others’ mistakes, fools scarcely from their own”. Many times, we find that folks who have never been in combat or faced the choice of running into a burning building or away from it, love to critique those who have chosen to do this work.
These critiques always take place from a safe distance of course, often, ironically, from a space made safe by the very people being criticized by the very people they are protecting. It seems just bit hypocritical, not to mention short-sighted. We need only to study the history of every advanced society to see what happens when the warrior class loses faith in the society which it serves.
It is often said that what ultimately destroyed Rome was the fact that the Roman army was no longer made up of Romans, but was rather made up of barbarian mercenaries. Why was this? Some would say, and I tend to agree, that it was due to the fact that the Roman warrior class no longer had enough faith in Roman society to send their sons to die in Roman wars. The same applies to the Soviet Union, to cite a more recent example.
It is well known that Stalin, in a fit of paranoid psychosis, decimated the Russian officer corps in the purges of the nineteen thirties. He did so because the Russian officers were more loyal to Russia than they were to Stalin. As a result, Russia was very nearly defeated by Hitler. Interestingly enough, Stalin feared his own officers more than he feared Hitler, at least until the start of Operation Barbarossa.
The outcome of this decimation of the Russian warrior class is a matter of historical record. The corruption of the Soviet military machine is well known to any serious student of the Cold War, the senior officer corps of the Red Army was not made up of those most effective at fighting Russia’s enemies, they were made up of those most effective at maneuvering the political battlefield of the Communist Party.
Fortunately for the west, Putin is cut from the same pattern as was Stalin. He has corrupted both the military officer corps as well as the senior leadership of the police. As a result, he is having to resort to conscription to fill the front lines in Ukraine with kids who are both poorly trained and even more poorly motivated because he does not have a reserve of committed warriors to call upon.
The day of reckoning has come, a reckoning that is a result of over a hundred years of decimation of the Russian warrior class. And unlike Stalin, Putin does not have the full force of the western allies to bail him out of a situation of his own making in the interest of fighting a common enemy. The lesson for us is to avoid making the same mistake. Whether we like it or not, whether we want to admit it or not, we need our warrior class.
Those who serve in combat, those who serve in public safety, fire, and police. We need these men and women who do what we do not want to do. The children of men cannot live together without order, without law. We may wish it were otherwise, but it is not. And it is not going to be. We must remember, to have warriors ready to die for us, we must be worth dying for. Warriors must have faith in the society they serve, this is what separates the warrior from the bandit.
Let us consider this as we engage in our daily business and elect politicians who will make decisions regarding law and war, as we ask our warriors to serve our interests and the interests of our nation, let us ask ourselves, are we worth dying for?