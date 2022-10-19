Every tribe, community, society, and nation, has its warrior class.

Men, women, and often entire families who, often for generations, have been bred to fight. Spartans, legionaries, knights, janissaries, and the various Native American warrior societies, all of these are part of a whole. A product of, and a response to, the human condition. Since the children of men cannot live together in harmony, we must have warriors. But just what exactly is a warrior?

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

