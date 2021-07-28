It is an old debate what’s in a name, would a rose by any other name smell as sweet?
Perhaps, but if it were called something else, something repulsive, no one might ever know the sweetness of its scent. The same applies to people, to racial epithets and pejoratives of various kinds, and before we revert to the old “sticks and stones” defense, we must remember that Hitler’s holocaust started with propaganda, propaganda fueled in large part by racial pejorative and invective designed to desensitize the public to what became one of the largest murder conspiracies in the history of men.
A salesman walked into my office the other day, sticks out his hand and says, “How’s the Injun today?.” Now this is a guy who wants my company to buy stuff from him, so we can certainly assume that he was not trying to be a racist jackass. Instead, he proves himself to be an ignorant jackass. He left my office a little bit better educated, after a ninety-minute lecture on proper manners in a professional setting. There are some terms which are racist and offensive by their very nature,” while others merely indicate a willful ignorance or a deliberate misunderstanding of the subject at hand.
American Indian and Native American are the most accepted terms for the Indigenous People of what is now the United States, Canada, and parts of Mexico. While these terms are not ethnically offensive, they do obfuscate tribal and community identities to some extent, as there are a multitude of Native American tribes and communities, all of whom have different traditions, languages, and customs.
There are other terms and statements which are patently racist and offensive, and always unacceptable. One such term is the “R” word, which is the Indian equivalent to the “N” word, and which a certain football team insists on perpetuating.
There are other terms which also fall into this category, terms which are always offensive and always racist. Included in this category are terms such as “Injun,” “Squaw,” “Buck,” “Hatchet Packer,” “Chief,” and many others. Generally speaking, any term which has as its main purpose the denigration and/or dehumanization of a particular ethnic community is, or certainly should be, considered unacceptable in decent society.
Many people will defend the use of these ill-mannered terms with a variety of excuses and obfuscations. They will say that it was not meant that way, or that they did not know any better. In some cases, the latter may have some validity, but it is still not an excuse. Evil words lead to evil deeds, The history of the human race provides us with numerous examples of this unassailable fact. This is the reason we have this tradition called good manners.
If you would not want a particular term used toward your own mother, wife, or daughter, or if you would not say it to your boss, do not use it toward someone else.
This is how we apply the “Golden Rule” in our personal interactions and conversations. Seemingly, this principle has been forgotten or flagrantly ignored in this modern world of social media led by the apostles of hyperbole who tirelessly lead our society down the road to perdition paved with vituperative misinformation and intellectually bankrupt invective.
We have freedoms and choices, but with freedom comes responsibility.
We have the freedom to choose how we interact with others in our community and in the broader society, and we are therefore responsible for how other members of our community and society perceive us. We are responsible for how we conduct ourselves. The manner in which we conduct ourselves in public is a matter of good manners, and good sense. How we conduct ourselves in private is a matter of integrity and good character.
The Lord Christ teaches us, “For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.” (Matt. 12:37), in other words, if one speaks like an ignorant racist bigot, one should not be offended if other members of society judge one to actually be an ignorant racist bigot.
What is in a name? The answer to some extent may depend on one’s perception, but I think we all know the meaning of “Well-mannered Gentleman,” it is a name we should all aspire to, a name we can all agree on.