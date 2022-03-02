Well, it has finally happened, Russia’s Megalomaniac in Chief has finally done what everyone with any sense knew he would do if he ever had the chance.
He has invaded another country. And oddly enough, the excuse he is using sounds a lot like Adolph Hitler’s excuse for invading the Sudetenland in the run-up to the Second World War. But that is not the only similarity between then and now, there are others.
Indeed, there are more then a few similarities between Vladimir Putin and Hitler, and Stalin, and for that matter a few American politicians, my father would have said these are the sort of men who struggle with a very deep seated, and probably well deserved, sense of sexual inadequacy. Unfortunately, the history of the children of men is much plagued with the antics of such under-endowed trash and the devastation left in their wake.
But these psychopaths and war criminals do not operate in a vacuum. They are surrounded by a rogue’s gallery of enablers, bankers, sycophants, preachers and oligarchs who enable, finance, and hide their crimes. Putin is no different. He would not be able to afford this egomaniacal acid trip without the complicity of western banks and “businessmen” laundering his money and that of the oligarchs around him.
Hitler shares the same distinction. We will never know for sure, but one could certainly make the argument that without the support of some very well-connected American businessmen, Hitler might never have had the chance to wreak the devastation for which he is most reviled. Greed has no conscience, as they say.
But there are worse motivations then greed. Motivations such as hatred, prejudice, Xenophobia, and perhaps worst of all, a bald lust for power. Into the latter category fall the corrupt priests. Every dictator has their false prophets of course, but this case is a little more ironic considering Putin’s history as a KGB officer.
At first glance, one would think that an atheist longtime Communist Party member, and former KGB officer, would have nothing in common with the “Church.”
It seems odd at first watching Putin swapping spit in private places with the High Priests of a church that his former masters tried their best to destroy. But then one must remember that God is in heaven and Putin is in Moscow. And he has much gold and many favors to dispense to those who know when, and where, to get on their knees. And it is not just “over there,” I have watched more than a few American preachers over the last few years gladly trade their supposed faith and principles for access to power. And to the gold which accompanies it.
But in the case of Putin and his lackey priests, they are heirs to a much older tradition. One could argue that is the tradition of Judas himself. Back in 1945 and ’46, the leadership of the Russian church, working together with Stalin’s secret police, conspired to liquidate the leadership of the Ukrainian church, sending them to the infamous Gulag. The ones who were not killed outright anyway.
One wonders what they were thinking. They surely could not have been confused about whom they were dealing with, after all Stalin did not look anything like Jesus Christ.
But maybe Stalin did have thirty rubles to offer. In fact, a substantial number of these sellout priests seem to have received much more then the proverbial thirty pieces of silver, with their private jets and ostentatious estates. The effect of inflation I suppose.
The Holy Scriptures teach us many lessons, among them is to take council of wisdom. Wisdom teaches us to beware of demagogues and the false prophets who support them. Those who claim righteousness one minuet and then kow tow to the first corrupt politician willing to buy them off. These are the representatives the False Prophet spoken of in Revelation the one who looked like a lamb but spoke as a dragon, the one to whom the Beast gave great power and great authority.
And we watch it play out every day, as corrupt politicians commit blasphemy by cynically claiming the favor of a God in whom they do not believe, and corrupt priests commit the greater sin by betraying the faith they claim and the followers ignorant enough to believe them.
Beware my friends, exercise wisdom and discernment. Never trust a preacher who tells you how to vote.