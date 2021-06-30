Before the arrival of European colonials to the Cherokee homeland, we did not have to work very hard for our food.
We farmed of course, but the land was so fertile that we did not have to work it very hard. As far as meat was concerned, we let nature take care of that. We had deer and squirrels and various other meat animals which we did not have to feed or herd about; God took care of that. When we needed meat, we just went into the woods and got it.
When the colonials came and we found out how hard they had to work for their food, we wondered why God hated them so much, why he made them work so hard for their food. But some of them were very bad people indeed, so maybe that had something to do with it.
After some time, commercial hunting decimated our plentiful game reserves and soon we too had to work hard for our food. This brought us to the herding of domestic cattle and other animals. With domestic cattle production comes the need to raise and put up hay to feed said cattle. A byproduct of this new industry, and the society that produced it, is the Used Hay Dealer.
For readers who did not grow up around a farm, a cow eats hay, and what comes out the other end is used hay. In other words, used hay is what comes out of the north end of a cow walking south. A used hay dealer…well, the meaning is obvious.
It seems we have seen an explosion of used hay in the last few years. Oftentimes used hay produces a mushroom with hallucinatory properties, that is they can make one perceive a reality that does not exist. There seems to be a lot of that going around these days. Worse yet, it is going around on a wholesale level, and the hallucinations are getting worse.
There was a time when Used Hay Dealers had to ply their trade in the back booth of a cheap diner, or the end stool of a low-class bar, or maybe in a secluded field around a burning cross. Back then, most people would listen to the fantastic tales and far-out conspiracy theories these folks put forward with the bemused incredulity they so richly deserve. Lessons learned about the dangers of extremism through a couple of world wars were still fresh, as was the cost of allowing such ideas to gain traction.
In the past few years, with the advent of social media, talk radio, and certain cable channels, dealing in used hay seems to have become a respectable business. Well, respectable is subject to debate, but it certainly is a business, used hay dealers are making obscene fortunes shoveling tons of excrement to the waiting masses. With sometimes deadly results.
Sanity seems to be in short supply right now, what with political gridlock, crime in the streets, and an economy turned upside down, these are the sorts of times when Used Hay Dealers, like drug dealers and other social parasites, step in with easy answers and cheap slogans; often inducing weaker members of society to commit evil deeds, such as the fellow who killed a store clerk for asking him to wear a mask.
These are the things we must guard against.
Sometimes it feels like a tsunami, there is so much of it. Social media, talk radio, cable news. Remember my friends, it is not fact, it is not truth, it is not even news. It is just used hay, and used hay is what comes out of the north end of a cow walking south.