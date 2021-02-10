Among the Cherokee, for at least the last thousand years or so, the principles of personal freedom and liberty has been the cornerstone of civil society. It was not always so; they say we had to learn it the hard way. They say that many centuries ago, the Cherokee were not so democratic.
They say that in those days, there was a clan of priests known as the Ani Kutani who ruled Cherokee society with an iron fist. It is said that the Kutani were a clan of hereditary rulers, that is to say they inherited their position by right of birth to a particular clan rather than by merit or courage. They were not answerable to the people and their power was absolute, because it did not come from the people but from some outside source of recognition. We see this in our time, as members of the political class are beholden to their financial masters rather than to the voters who elect them.
As is often the case with absolute power, the Kutani took on more and greater power and prerogatives as time went on. Eventually, the Kutani became more and more oppressive and overbearing, in so doing they sowed the seeds of their own demise. If the history of men teaches us anything with certainty, it is that the certainty of a ruler’s fall is directly proportional to the absoluteness of his power. A wise leader therefore will not seek absolute power for his office if he truly cares for his people, or for himself.
Today there are more than a few leaders who would do well to study this history and learn from it. When we have leaders actively trying to destroy the very foundation of the republic, when we have politicians flagrantly betraying their oath, and common decency, we are dangerously close to dealing with a “New Kutani.”
At first glance that may seem like political hyperbole, but when we consider that the sin of the Kutani, the sin that resulted in their destruction, was the sacrifice of the people’s interests for their own interests. When we consider this fact carefully, we begin to see the similarities between the ancient Kutani and the “New Kutani.” Whereas the ancient Kutani practiced human sacrifice, that is to say they killed those they were sworn to serve in the selfish pursuit of power, this is the sin which ultimately resulted in their removal from Cherokee society; today’s Kutani, political demagogues and the corrupt preachers who serve them, are practicing an equally evil sacrifice in their betrayal of the very republic they are sworn to serve.
All Americans are born with certain rights. Among these rights are the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This is a foundational point of this republic, a fundamental part of what in means to be American. While every American has the right to a difference of opinions and interpretations, we do not have the right to force those opinions and interpretations on others.
Unfortunately, today we have corrupt politicians, and theologically bankrupt preachers, either tacitly or overtly inciting roving lynch mobs, who roam the streets in some places both threatening and perpetrating violence against anyone who disagrees with them. And this they do, not out of any commitment to, much less understanding of, the traditions of American discourse and governance, but rather because they are manipulated by corrupt politicians and lying preachers. St. John the Evangelist warns us of this in the Book of Revelation, wherein he tells of a beast and of a false prophet, woe unto those who allow themselves to be led astray.
Beware, my relatives, history does repeat itself. Be attentive and learn. The old story of the Ani Kutani warns us about self-important leaders, both political and religious, who would sacrifice us on the altar of their own selfish interests. It also teaches us to resist, both for the sake of our own freedom, and for that of our children.