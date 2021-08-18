“You talk too much.” The words brought the crowd at Rabbit’s place to a shocked silence. Even the band stopped playing.
The words were spoken by Raven to a young blowhard who was bending his ear at the bar. It was already a strange night at Rabbit’s place because we very rarely saw Raven there. Raven, as we have mentioned, was our War Chief and he was not a man who fraternized very much. He was a man of courage and cunning but very few words; so, when he spoke, we listened.
The blowhard at the bar on the other hand talked a great deal. Mostly he talked about himself to anyone who would listen. He called himself White Feather and claimed he was a “Cover.” We knew better then that of course, “The Cove” was a very respected community a couple days ride north of us, and they did not grow them that stupid up there. This led to some speculation as to who he really was and where he might be from.
Some of us also wondered how he came by the password to get into Rabbit’s place to begin with, since nobody would admit to knowing him. At any rate, he had been bragging to Raven about his supposed exploits as a warrior and conjurer. Raven listened politely, but his patience was wearing thin.
Raven drained his glass and tapped the bar for another round. He took a sip from the fresh drink then turned back to the young stranger. “As I said, you talk too much, as a warrior, if indeed that is what you are, your life may depend on the secrets that you keep. Hold your tongue stranger, and I will tell you a story.” With that Raven told us the story of a great warrior who talked too much.
Many years ago, there was among us a most respected War Chief who
possessed both courage and very powerful medicine, they called him The Killer.
Over time this man earned a reputation for exploits on the battlefield of a most courageous and reckless kind. The warriors who served with him swore that they witnessed him wounded on multiple occasions with no evident harm to his body. On one occasion a warrior with an impeccable reputation for truthfulness said he watched an enemy split The Killer’s skull with a tomahawk, the warrior thought sure that The Killer’s time had come; but instead of falling down dead,
The Killer took the enemy’s hatchet from him and severed his body in twain. As this warrior watched, The Killer took a bunch of leaves from a nearby tree and wiping his head with them appeared to have sustained no wound at all. Upon seeing this, the rest of the enemy warriors fled in terror.
As time went on, and his reputation increased he had his pick of the most able warriors from all over. Not just of our own people but of other tribes and communities as well. Even the women did not mind when their husbands went to war with him, because over many, many expeditions he never lost a single man. After a time, some began to speculate that perhaps The Killer was actually
an Immortal. Others though, knew that he was just a man, albeit a man with very powerful medicine. It made no difference of course because no one knew his medicine.
Then there came a time when all that changed. At a certain point during the Shawnee Wars, there was a Shawnee they called Water Rat. This man was determined to beat The Killer, but he knew that the only way was to learn the source of The Killer’s medicine.
They say that Water Rat spoke fluent Cherokee, they say that he could appear as one of The People. They say that he did just that, that he came to The Killer’s place and with much flattery and praise did convince The Killer to tell him secrets that he should have kept. They say that the secret to The Killer’s success on the battlefield was that he would take his life from his body and hide it in the treetops, so that when the enemy shot his body, they could not harm his life.
This was something that should never have been told to anyone. It should have been kept between The Killer and whoever made his medicine. But The Killer, bragging, told it to Water Rat. Water Rat went back and assembled his war band and at the next battle he told his men to shoot their arrows into the treetops. He wiped out The Killer and his entire war band.
Having finished his story, Raven drained his glass and said, “Take a lesson stranger, your life may depend on the secrets that you keep.” With that he walked out the door.