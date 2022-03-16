The contribution of women to the progress of human history is beyond dispute. But as we have mentioned before, it is also underappreciated.
And if the contribution of women in general is not properly discussed, the contribution of American Indian women is often not discussed at all.
While the contribution of such icons as Sacagawea, Nancy Ward, or Pocahontas may receive a cursory review in the average curriculum, on their way to becoming Disney cartoons, there is no effort at all to seriously examine their contribution to history. Perhaps these should be grateful, at least they get a Disney cartoon.
Other, more recent Native women, such as Susan La Flesche Picotte, Sarah Winnemucca, or Lyda Conley are not discussed at all outside of advanced Native Studies programs. But the fact that people are not discussed does not mean they did not live. But live they did and contribute they did. This week, we are going to highlight the life and work of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte MD.
Dr. Picotte was born in June of 1865 in the Omaha community in eastern Nebraska. Her father, Joseph “Iron Eye” La Flesche was an Omaha Chief and a man of accomplishment in his own right. Susan’s mother Mary Gale was the mixed-blood daughter of a U.S. Army surgeon and an Omaha woman. Although Mary Gale was fluent in both French and English, she refused to speak any language other than Omaha. With this varied background Susan grew up prepared to navigate through both cultures. An ability which would serve her people well later in life.
It is said that when she was a young girl, Susan witnessed the death of another Omaha woman (perhaps a relative) when a white doctor refused to treat her. Although it may be hard to remember today, in this age of arguments over bakers and candlestick makers, we forget that there was a time when discrimination was not only legal but required under the “law”. Some would like to return us to those bad old days, but that is another story.
The trauma of witnessing a needless death would have been bad enough, but the realization that the sole reason for this death was the refusal of treatment by a racist doctor was the defining moment in Susan’s life and would be the vision that would propel her to becoming the first American Indian woman to earn a medical degree, and one of very few women of any race to earn such degree at that time. in fact, very few medical schools at that time would even consider admitting women. Susan was the class valedictorian, graduating at the top of her class in the spring of 1889.
Dr. Sue, as she came to be known, returned to the Omaha community in the fall of 1889 to begin the practice of medicine among her people. It is important to reiterate here, that although female healers were common among American Indians, women doctors were rare and generally not well received in Victorian era society.
For the next two plus decades, Dr. Sue attended to the medical needs of her Omaha community. If that were all she did, it would have been enough to secure her legacy as a great woman and historical figure. But she did so much more.
If there is any justice against racism, perhaps it is the ability of the target to resist contamination by the mental virus that is the politics of hate. If that is the case, then Dr. Sue achieved true victory. By the late 1890s Dr. Sue was not only attending to the needs of her Omaha community, but for the surrounding white communities as well. One can appreciate the poetry.
Sometimes I wonder what Dr. Sue might have been thinking as she treated a white child. I wonder if she remembered the Omaha lady who died because a white doctor would not treat her. We will never know, but we do know that Dr. Sue did not let it contaminate her, or her practice.
In addition to her medical practice, Dr. Sue was also active in preventative medicine and public health activities. She served on the local health board and was a founding member of the Thurston County Medical Society. She was also active in public health campaigns to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and on improving hygiene. We could use more like her today.
This is one example of the many contributions of American Indian women to history. Next week we will highlight the work of another great American Indian woman.