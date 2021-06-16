Self-determination they say is the most basic of Human Rights, a “cardinal principle” in international law, that is what we are told, and it sounds really nice, really warm and fuzzy.
But the truth is more complicated. Rights must often be fought over if they are to be preserved. From the American Revolution to the civil rights movement, rights guaranteed on paper required struggle in the streets to be realized.
From the original manipulation of the census, when a substantial portion of the population were counted as three-fifths of a person, to the struggle for voting rights later on, we see that rights are often non-existent unless, and until, people are willing to struggle to exercise and preserve them.
Nowhere is this fact more in evidence than in the struggle for civil and human rights for the indigenous people of this land, the so-called American Indian.
The struggle for even the most basic rights for American Indians has been a complicated, and often deadly, struggle since the earliest days of colonialism.
Complicated by challenges as varied as the open questioning by many white theologians of the very humanity of Indians, to the presence of sellouts within the Indian community willing to betray their people for a little flattery or a little silver, the well-known price of Judas. Unfortunately, these duplicitous apostles of perfidy continue to afflict the Native American community even today. This is especially true among Cherokees. Just as there were Jews in Germany who collaborated with the Nazis, these so-called Cherokees never miss a chance to attack the interests of any Cherokee community that exercises its right to self- determination.
From the arrival of Alexander Cuming, an English charlatan and confidence man, among the Overhill Cherokee in 1730, there have been Cherokee “leaders” willing to compromise Cherokee identity for their own vanity. This fact is what led Dragging Canoe to his famous split with the leadership of the Cherokee council at Sycamore Shoals a few decades later. In this, Dragging Canoe was following the ancient Cherokee tradition of individual liberty and self-determination, the right of every Cherokee to walk their path as they saw fit and to follow the leaders whom they felt best represented their interests. A principle held dear to the Cherokee psyche for at least a thousand years.
From the first encroachment of armed hucksters and speculators (and the diseases they brought with them) into the Cherokee country in the mid eighteenth century to the infamous Indian Removal Act in 1830, the survival of Cherokee people and their respective communities was a tenuous struggle requiring a variety of approaches and leaders. Things were even worse after the removal, with passage of laws forbidding Cherokees from owning property, testifying in court, or in many cases, even discussing Cherokee identity on pain of imprisonment at hard labor.
There were survivors of course. And these survivors found it necessary to find new approaches, and new leaders, to insure their continued survival.
Given the laws forbidding Cherokees from owning property and forbidding Cherokees from organizing formal communities within the Cherokee homeland, many Cherokee communities organized as corporate entities. The reason for this was that although Cherokees could not own real property, they could own stock in a corporation. This method of community organization continues today, especially for Cherokee communities which are not organized as federally recognized tribes (it is worth noting that some of the federally recognized tribes began as corporations).
Although the struggle for the rights of Cherokees today may be less violent, it is no less real. In many ways it is far more insidious and dangerous to Cherokee identity and to the survival of Cherokee heritage then it ever was before.
Today we face a concerted assault by varied interests, government, corporate, and academic, on our most basic rights. In some cases, on our very right to freedom of expression, the most basic of constitutional rights. Sadly, many of these assaults are led by members of federally recognized tribes. The fact that some of these loathsome assaults on our basic rights are led by Cherokees afflicted with Stockholm Syndrome does not make them any less of an affront or any less deserving of active and determined resistance. The legacy and leadership of Dragging Canoe teaches us that if nothing else.
In summation, the rights of free expression and freedom of assembly and association, and the right of self-determination are sacred rights. But the sacred is only sacred so long as the people hold it so and defend it as such. We do, and will, hold our rights as such under any circumstance and against all enemies foreign and domestic.
Drawing inspiration from great leaders and thinkers spanning both time and culture, from Dragging Canoe to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the struggle for civil and human rights leaves us with both a strong tradition and powerful inspiration.