Growing up in the Native community, pow wows and pow wow culture have been a part of life as far back as I can remember.
I was a small child when I attended my first pow wow, and pow wows have been a part of my life ever since. In fact, I met my wife at a pow wow twenty plus years ago.
For those unfamiliar with the term, a pow wow is a Native American festival. Sort of like a county fair without the midway, there are Native dances and performances of various kinds.
There are also vendors selling arts, crafts, and jewelry of various styles. For Native people it is a chance to renew old friendships and catch up on gossip, for others it is a chance to learn about Native people and culture, and to buy gifts that you cannot get on Amazon.
While every Native tribe has a tradition of gatherings and celebrations, the modern pow wow has something of a hybrid history. The term pow wow itself is said to be an anglicization of an Ojibway word meaning “to talk”.
As mentioned above, every Native tribe had its own tradition and calendar of gatherings and celebrations, but for the modern pow wow form and format, we owe a debt to that great showman, William “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
By the late 1800s there were a number of restrictive laws forbidding Native people from engaging in traditional gatherings for fear that they would spawn resistance to the reservation system. As a result, many of the old gathering traditions were either lost or modified. But the desire of Native people to gather and socialize remained.
In 1883 Buffalo Bill, seeing an opportunity started his Wild West Show, and incorporated Indians in traditional regalia and doing traditional dances. Later, the 101 Ranch, a sprawling cattle operation on leased land in the Indian Territory (Oklahoma) got into the act with their own version of the wild west show. It out of this era that we get the modern pow wow.
As time went on, the massive traveling wild west shows became less and less profitable and eventually fell by the wayside. But the pow wow remained as a way for Indians to gather, socialize and pass on traditions and a sense of community, although modified from its original form.
By the later decades of the twentieth century, the pow wow tradition had spread to every Native community from east to west and north to south. Some were traditional events put on by Native communities or tribes, while others were commercial events put on by professional promoters. Today there are even websites, such as powwows.com that one can visit for information on pow wow events all across the country. Some will even provide information on whether the event is traditional or commercial.
With the advent of the pandemic, and the lockdowns and restrictions associated therewith, the pow wow scene went dormant for a year or so, as event after event was either cancelled or rescheduled. Fortunately, that is starting to change.
This fall, there are several events scheduled. Beginning with the Green Corn Native American Festival and Pow Wow at the Tri-State Exhibition Center in Cleveland Tennessee, August 27,28, and 29, 2021 presented by the Georgia Tribe of Eastern Cherokee. These events are open to the public and all are welcome.
If you have never been to a Native American Pow Wow, or even if you have, to owe it to yourself to visit, it is always a good time as well as a learning experience.