The author Salman Rushdie was violently attacked in upstate New York a few days ago by some young punk whom, we can only assume, was motivated by the psychosis of religious fanaticism.

Rushdie, you may remember, achieved some level of notoriety a few decades ago with a novel called “The Satanic Verses.” Regardless of the novel’s literary merit, or lack thereof (I have never read it), it was widely condemned by freaks and fanatics in divers’ places as “blasphemous” and “insulting to Islam.” So much so in fact, that a certain nutcase named Khomeini (the same guy who secured his place in infamy with the kidnapping of American diplomats in Tehran a few years ago), reportedly put a 3-million-dollar bounty on his head. Now, as previously stated, I am no fan of Rushdie as a writer, I certainly would not put him on a par with Hemingway, or Steinbeck, or Harper Lee, or Sinclair Lewis; but anyone who could get Khomeini’s turban tied up in such a knot must have at least some redeeming qualities.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

