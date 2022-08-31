The author Salman Rushdie was violently attacked in upstate New York a few days ago by some young punk whom, we can only assume, was motivated by the psychosis of religious fanaticism.
Rushdie, you may remember, achieved some level of notoriety a few decades ago with a novel called “The Satanic Verses.” Regardless of the novel’s literary merit, or lack thereof (I have never read it), it was widely condemned by freaks and fanatics in divers’ places as “blasphemous” and “insulting to Islam.” So much so in fact, that a certain nutcase named Khomeini (the same guy who secured his place in infamy with the kidnapping of American diplomats in Tehran a few years ago), reportedly put a 3-million-dollar bounty on his head. Now, as previously stated, I am no fan of Rushdie as a writer, I certainly would not put him on a par with Hemingway, or Steinbeck, or Harper Lee, or Sinclair Lewis; but anyone who could get Khomeini’s turban tied up in such a knot must have at least some redeeming qualities.
But that is a topic for another column. The topic for discussion today is how the novel and the outcry surrounding it, and the varied reaction to that outcry, ushered us into what some commentators have referred to as the “Age of Offense.” Whether that term is accurate or not may be debatable, but it certainly seems that in the decades since the publication of “The Satanic Verses” we have indeed entered an age where everybody is looking for an excuse to be offended. Left Wing fanatics are offended that a coach reads the Bible, Right Wing fanatics are offended that some folks are reading queer books, and Muslim fanatics are offended by women who can read. And I am offended at all y’all for being offended.
Just for the record, you do not have a constitutional right to not be offended. In fact, being offended is probably a necessity in a free society as there will always be disagreement over one issue or another. Funny thing is, the only thing the fanatics from both sides seem to be able to agree on is the crime of censorship. And yes, censorship is both a sin and a crime, a crime against human progress. Most of us in the intellectual west have regarded nations and societies locked in intellectual darkness with a certain self-righteous, if benign, contempt. Whether that suffering was due to a narrow-minded theocracy, such as in Iran or Afghanistan, or from some equally insidious governing philosophy on the other end of the spectrum, such as we find in Russia or China.
We watched as these places, and others, burned books and executed intellectuals and we smugly assumed that “it could not happen here,” and then it did. In some ways, the commentators are right. It did begin with Rushdie’s novel, or rather it began with the cowardly reaction on the part of some liberal “leaders” to the controversy surrounding it.
Some liberal politicians in the United Kingdom even went so far as to suggest that the book should be banned to “avoid offending minority communities,” in doing so they ceded whatever moral high ground they may have had to the conservatives, who stepped in to defend Rushdie’s right to free expression. Some say that this was the genesis of what we today call “cancel culture.” Whether that is true or not, one thing is for sure, this anti-fact and anti-intellectual morass we are currently dealing with is truly dangerous because when we bury our heads in the sands of ignorance, we leave our butts exposed to any demagogue who happens to walk by. This is what happened to Germany with Hitler, to Italy with Mussolini, and what happened to Russia with both Stalin and Putin.
The problem with this move to militant “offendedness” is that it stifles human curiosity and human progress (I would note here the persecution of Galileo for offending the Princes of the Roman Church). Intellectual curiosity is the chief driver of human progress. But, intellectual curiosity, and the writings and discussions which it produces, will always be offensive to the narrow- minded, the ignorant, and the arrogant.
Nowadays it seems as though there is an un-holy conspiracy between the far-left and the far-right to drive us back to the intellectual dark ages. The thought police from both the liberal and conservative persuasions troll social media with the aggression of Hitler’s gestapo, and not just social media, but real media as well. Even going so far as to shut down entire libraries when banning individual books proves unsuccessful. It is getting to be ridiculous.
There has always been a coterie of liberal snowflakes known to get seriously butt hurt over every little thing, just as there have always been right wing fanatics known to threaten the life and liberty of anyone they did not like. Thankfully, for most of the last century these extremists have been confined to the basements of Berkeley or the secluded compounds of wacked-out cults. But these days this psychosis seems to have gone mainstream, like a mental virus.
It is high time for all of us to grow a thicker skin and stop whining because not everybody sees the world the way we do. I have no problem with someone holding whatever opinion they choose, but I have a very serious problem when that individual tries to tell me what mine should be. You have the right to live your life as you choose, but you do not have the right to tell me how to live mine. Even if you do find it offensive.
Human progress is not served by the bitter old monk sitting in his cell complaining about changing ideas and changing times. Human progress is served by the curious. By the thinker, the dreamer, the non-conformist. These are the kind of people who brought us the cures for disease. These are the kind of people who bring us great literature and great ideas. These are the kinds of people who always offend somebody.
We must beware of narrow-minded people. In the words of Voltaire, “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities” a true proverb if ever there was one, but I’m sure someone will be offended by it.
Stay curious my friends.
Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.