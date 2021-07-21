If you have spent any time on the road lately, you may have seen the decal, a red handprint on a black background.
That decal is the symbol of the M.M.I.W. (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) movement. One might ask what crime, or issue, or conspiracy is afoot that requires such a movement to exist? It is a legitimate question, and one we will spend a little time discussing today.
The kidnapping and sexual trafficking of minors has been a problem in the Americas ever since Columbus got himself lost in the Caribbean Sea on his way to India. In one of Columbus’ own letters, the sexual trafficking of Native girls is openly discussed, “A hundred Castellanos are as easily obtained for a woman as for a farm, and it is very general and there are plenty of dealers who go about looking for girls; those between the ages of nine and ten are now in demand”.
The absolute dispassionate neutrality of this statement indicates the complete lack of honor, or even common decency on the part both Columbus himself and of the system he represented.
Skip ahead a few hundred years and it still a problem, but at least now it is illegal. The problem is that quite often the law is not enforced. Due to a peculiar gap in federal Indian law, Native women often do not have any real and enforceable legal recourse against sexual assault.
This lack of effective law enforcement regarding Native women and communities has led to the development both of informal networks of perverts and organized criminal gangs for the purpose of preying on these women, girls, and communities. Hence the need for MMIW movement.
As long as the situation was perceived to be only a problem afflicting Native and immigrant communities, it was largely ignored by the Mainstream Media as well as the broader society. Unfortunately, as is often the case when criminal perversions are allowed to fester, so long as they only affect “those people” they tend to spread like a disease. And it has spread.
Although sex trafficking still affects Native and immigrant communities, the ubiquity of social media has allowed perverts and their criminal facilitators to prey upon vulnerable children of all ethnic backgrounds and in all communities. Indeed, it has become to some extent, a national scandal.
These sorts of criminals cannot exist in the face of concerted community opprobrium and active community resistance. This is a time when the saying “if you see something, say something” is of the utmost importance. A society that does not, or cannot protect its children, regardless of ethnic background, is a failed society.
While there are law enforcement and social service resources available to address sex trafficking and the crimes associated therewith, these agencies and organizations depend on the eyes and ears of the public. We, in today’s society are often cautioned to be aware of our surroundings, to park in well lit areas and to not leave keys and/or valuables visible in our vehicles.
These cautions are both wise, and unfortunately necessary to protect our own well-being. But in addition, we need to be equally concerned for our neighbors, far more crimes are prevented by an observant citizen then will ever be prevented by law enforcement.
Within the last couple of years, further resources have been made available for average citizen to be a part of the solution. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888, or online at humantraffickinghotline.org MMIW can be found online at mmiwusa.org.
Be concerned, be vigilant, the child to save may be your own.