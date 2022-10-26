In the old days, it was not uncommon for folks captured during war to be adopted into the families of their captors.

The Cherokee in particular, had a strong tradition of adoption, not just of persons captured during conflict but also of persons found wandering through the Cherokee country with nowhere else to go. Dragging Canoe famously took this tradition to a whole new level during his time as leader of the Chickamauga Towns.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

