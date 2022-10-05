Agrarian cultures, from Abraham to Selu have always celebrated the harvest season.

Around October, to me at least, the moon has always seemed a little closer and a little brighter. It is a time of plenty, and of sharing, and of thanksgiving.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

