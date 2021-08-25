The Georgia Tribe of Eastern Cherokee will hold its annual Green Corn Native American Festival and Pow Wow at the Tri State Exhibition Center in Cleveland Tennessee, Aug. 27, 28 and 29.
Pow Wow is a straightforward term, but the Green Corn aspect seems to be a matter of some confusion for many people, both Native and white. This week we will spend some time discussing the Green Corn tradition.
There seems to be confusion among some regarding the difference between a Green Corn Ceremony and a Green Corn Festival. So, we will address this first, the primary difference being that a festival is a public event while a ceremony is not. The term ceremony in this context refers to a sacred event which is not broadcast and is not open to the public, while a festival is openly broadcast, and the public is welcome. With that out of the way, we will move on to a discussion of the Green Corn Tradition more generally.
The importance of corn (maize) to the Native peoples of the southeast (what anthropologists like to refer to as the Southeastern Ceremonial Complex) cannot be overestimated. Not only was corn the major food source, the staff of life if you will, but it also represented the very foundation of both the social and religious life of the community. From our earliest creation stories to the language itself, corn was at the heart of all things.
The development of corn from an inedible grass into the staple food we know today, is in many ways the story of the indigenous peoples of the Americas and the cultures and spiritual traditions thereof. As we discussed here in our column “A Woman’s Place,” around 5,000 years before God revealed himself to the patriarch Abraham, he was revealing the secret of life to the Indigenous women of the Americas.
Today, corn and its influence stretches around the world. Millions of people depend on “Indian Corn” and its various derivatives and by-products for their very lives, and for this they owe a very real debt to Selu, the corn mother of Cherokee legend.
Throughout human history, agrarian communities have celebrated the harvest with various festivals and ceremonies, among the Native peoples of the southeast, we celebrate with different festivals and events centered around the green corn moon. The timing of these celebrations varies depending on location.
Just as the planting season will change depending on the climate, so does the time of harvest. Generally speaking, within the Cherokee country the Green Corn Moon will be either in July or August, as that is generally when the green corn is first ready for harvest, although in some of the far northern reaches of the old Cherokee territory, up near the Ohio river, it may be as late as September in some years.
The ceremonial aspects of the Green Corn are not appropriate for discussion here, but the festive and celebratory aspects certainly are. As is the importance of these festivals and celebrations.
From county fairs to tractor shows, the fall celebration tradition spans cultures and communities. It is today just as it was thousands of years ago, corn is a fundamental part of the economy, traded on commodity exchanges from Chicago to Minneapolis, but it is also so much more. It is the cornerstone of an entire culture, an entire civilization.
Join us this weekend and learn more about the people who brought you this wonderful thing called corn.