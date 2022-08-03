The great thing about matters of law is that there is always a record of evidence one can follow to arrive at the truth of the matter.
Unlike matters of theology or philosophy, which often require one to accept one basic premise or another, with law there are always facts in evidence which one can examine to arrive at the truth of the matter.
The debate over Roe v. Wade is a case in point. There is a cohort out there who will tell you, with the with all of the smooth guile and sincerity of the legendary serpent in the Garden of Eden, that it is about “Protecting the sanctity of human life” that would indeed be a noble goal, if only it were true. But the evidence is all to the contrary. For this week’s discussion we will examine some of that evidence.
For our first piece of evidence, we will examine a certain Congressman from a state to the north of us who built his political brand as a solid “pro-life” conservative, that is until he knocked up both his wife…and his mistress … then he made sure they both had abortions.
Having a kid, or kids, would have been inconvenient for him it seems. Of course, this guy could afford to send his women out of state, or out of the country for that matter, so the laws he was supporting would not have applied to him anyway. “Pro-life” is just for other
people, I suppose. Funny thing is, he did not even bother to hide it. He paid for both procedures with his personal credit card, and of course it came out in his re-election campaign. He was re-elected in a landslide anyway, I guess he knew that his constituency was not all that “pro-life” after all. Hey, at least he kept his women in their place, right?
For our second piece of evidence, we will examine the fact that many states who have, or are about to have, the most restrictive laws in the nation with regard to women’s reproductive health also rank highest in maternal mortality, infant mortality, childhood malnutrition, and teen pregnancy. To make bad matters worse, some of these states have no effective age-of-consent laws. In one state in particular, the legislature tried to reform their sexual consent laws only to face an excrement storm of push back from a mob of religious fanatics who claimed that marrying off a twelve-year-old girl to a fifty year old man is a “religious right.” And no, this was not in Afghanistan, it was right here in the good old U-S-of-A. One wonders how anyone in their right mind could possibly think that ruining a child’s life, before they even have a chance to make any choices about that life, could possibly be considered “pro- life.” But then, fanatics are rarely in their right mind, that is what makes them fanatics.
Many women in rural areas of these states do not have an OB-GYN, or a pediatrician within a hundred plus miles, a direct result of the profiteering of the medical conglomerates. But any suggestion that the community should help with medical care or day care for the children they insist must be borne is condemned as “socialism” by “pro-life” politicians and the medical lobbyists who own them. It seems that the same politicians who are willing to sacrifice pregnant women on the altar of a false morality are also quite willing to sacrifice their children, after they are borne of course, on an altar of corporate greed.
For our next piece of evidence let us look at the legislative debates taking place, some of the state legislatures have been called into special session, not to consider the price of gas or biscuits, no they have been called into special session solely to consider restrictions on a woman’s right to health care. Many of these politicians want to pass laws so draconian that they make no exception for pregnancies involving forcible rape, incest, or the life of the pregnant woman.
One would think that a woman would be considered a human life, or am I off base here? I have always thought women counted as human, but maybe I was wrong. if one does think of women as human, then one would think that an exception to protect the life of a pregnant woman would not even be subject to debate. Oh, and by the way if the woman dies, the fetus dies too, so two lives are lost. One could argue that this fact alone proves that these radical politicians have no regard for human life, or human suffering.
One could be forgiven for wondering why these folks care so much more about a theoretical human life than they do about an actual one. It is worth noting here that the doctor who delivered the fifth grader from a pregnancy resulting from forcible rape (the story that has been in the news recently), has faced death threats from radicals in the “pro-life” crowd. I guess the murder of an actual human being as opposed to a theoretical one is somehow different.
The surest way to prevent abortion is unfettered access to sex education, birth control, and family planning. These are the facts. But the most fanatical anti-choice fanatics are also the ones who most vociferously oppose birth control and family planning. Hence one can make a valid argument, based on the evidence, that these people truly care nothing about human life, a pregnant woman is a human life after all, rather this is just a poorly camouflaged attack on women’s freedom and bodily autonomy. The hypocrisy is both odious and obvious.
One wonders what these folks are referring to when they speak of human life given that while they have no problem insisting that a child be borne, they seemingly could care less if that child starves to death afterwards. The same cohort seem equally unconcerned if the woman dies in the process.
Perhaps human life begins at conception and ends at birth, politically speaking. One also wonders why the same folks who so violently oppose health insurance covering birth control seem to have no issue with the same insurance covering Viagra, do these folks know where babies come from? It sure as hell ain’t a stork.