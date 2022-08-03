The great thing about matters of law is that there is always a record of evidence one can follow to arrive at the truth of the matter.

Unlike matters of theology or philosophy, which often require one to accept one basic premise or another, with law there are always facts in evidence which one can examine to arrive at the truth of the matter.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In