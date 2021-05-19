There are many “Indian” stories that make the rounds.
A few have some degree of validity, but many are lies. Sadly, they are not even Indian lies. Most are passed off by self-proclaimed experts whose expertise is suspect at best, more often than not these so-called experts could not tell a Cherokee from a Pomo even if their life depended on it.
The various and varied Cherokee “Princess” stories are one particularly egregious example of this colonial cultural transference. Anyone with even the most basic education knows that the Cherokee are a democratic society completely devoid of royal prerogatives and have been so for at least a thousand years. In other words, there are no Cherokee princesses. And yet, these stories continue to be passed around, from the trailer park bonfire to the ivory tower of academia.
Among the most egregious of these is the story of Noccalula, for whom Noccalula Falls is allegedly named. While there are many stories of forlorn lovers leaping from cliffs and waterfalls all over the south, the story of Noccalula (in its most popular retelling) indicates a fundamental misunderstanding, or willful ignorance, of Cherokee culture and the roll and rights of women within that culture.
In the dime novel fiction that is the popular legend, Noccalula was the daughter of a Cherokee Chief who sold her hand in marriage to a rich old Creek Chief whom she did not love. In her grief, she jumped from the falls before the marriage could be consummated. While this version of events may have a certain romance novel type of appeal, it is troublesome for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that it illustrates a reckless disregard for the culture it purports to represent.
When considering stories told about Cherokees by persons who are not Cherokee, we must always remember one basic and fundamental fact, namely this, Cherokee women had rights. Included in these rights was the right to sexual autonomy, the right to own property, and the right to vote. Unlike in Europe or in the Middle East, Cherokee women were not chattel to be bought, or sold, or traded, at the whim of the men of the tribe. Another point to remember, and a very important one, is that the basic Cherokee family unit, the clan, was matrilineal, that is to say that Cherokee children belonged to their mother and to their mother’s clan. Any Cherokee father who attempted to sell a daughter in marriage against her will would have very quickly found himself beaten to within an inch of his life by the child’s mother and other members of her clan.
Another important factor to remember when considering this particular story is the antipathy which existed between the Cherokee Nation and the Creek Confederacy, it is worth calling to mind here that Nancy Ward, the most famous Cherokee “Beloved Woman” earned her title on the battlefield fighting the Creek Confederacy at the Battle of Taliwa in 1775. So, even if Noccalula’s father had been of a mind to pressure her into a political marriage (unlikely), he would certainly have never pressured her to marry a Creek.
History has much to teach us with regard to how we can improve ourselves and the communities in which we live, and folk tales have their place in that. The history of the Cherokee is in many ways the history this land, and we can learn much from that history, particularly in the areas of how to get along with our neighbors and how to live in some degree of community harmony. The Cherokee lived for many centuries in small towns with no need for police, or jails, because there was no crime to speak of. We can learn much from that history. But we learn nothing if our perception is skewed by a willful disregard for the truth of our ancestors and the life they lived.
One step toward this learning is to remember, if you hear a story of a “Cherokee princess” or of a Cherokee woman sold in marriage against her will, that story is a lie, and it is not our lie, it is someone else’s lie.