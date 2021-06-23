Cherokee is an interesting language. Sometimes the same word can mean different things, depending on the context.
One classic example is the fact that the word for water and the word for salt are the same, the meaning determined by the context and by which syllable is emphasized.
This makes it a challenge for outsiders to learn to communicate in the Cherokee language. One can speak Cherokee without being able to communicate in Cherokee.
In other cases, a word or phrase with one meaning in everyday use may have an entirely different meaning in a ceremonial or political context. The term “gadugi” (pronounced GAH-DOO-GEE) is one example of this phenomenon.
Literally translated, gadugi means “bread, they are putting it together” or “bread, they are preparing it.” It a community or political context however, it means “community action” or “working together for the common good.” It is in this context that we hear folks talk about working together “in the spirit of Gadugi”
People often ask how making bread came to refer to community spirit or community action. I have asked that question myself. I have been told the tradition goes back to selu, and to the understanding that no one eats alone.
For every plate of food on every table, many people are involved in putting it there. In other words, there is no such thing as a “self-made man.”
Modern technology makes it easy to forget this, at least until some crisis develops that reminds us every loaf of bread requires the cooperation of many different people. From farmers to millers, bakers to truckers, we all depend on each other for “our daily bread.”
On a deeper level, Gadugi also teaches us to value not only our fellow humans but also the environment on which we depend for our very existence. It teaches us respect. Respect for one another sure, but also respect for life itself.
Respect for the ground that brings forth the grain from which our bread comes. The principle also cautions us against the more corrosive emotions of arrogance and selfishness.
These principles, and the wisdom embodied in them, did not develop overnight. Rather, the beauty and wisdom embodied in Cherokee tradition developed over many hundreds of years of people learning how to live together in a community setting and of each generation learning from the wisdom and stories of elders and community leaders.
Learning from the elders, and from the mistakes of previous generations allows a community, and the larger society, to evolve into something better with each generation, to avoid repeating the same mistakes and suffering the same consequences.
One of the problems with today’s society, in my opinion, is the innate arrogance embodied in the wanton disregard for decency and honor, and yes tradition, in the political and community discourse. Politics changes from one election to the next, family is family regardless of whom they vote for a man who will betray his family for the sake of a politician is a fool indeed.
Politicians come and go, family remains. This is one of the central truths taught to us by the Cherokee tradition of Gadugi, and embodied in the principles of family, clan and community.
Communities rebuild after tragedies. Storms, wildfires, and earthquakes. Famines and diseases, all these things are part of the human experience. What we find if look to history is that a community with a strong spirit will always survive. But we also find in the same study of history, that a community which turns on itself will inevitably fall, and often tragically so, and not because of famine or pestilence, or any other outside force, but from the internal corrosion of selfishness, anger, and hate. From the failure to realize the interdependence that is the foundation of community survival.
It is my fervent hope for these troubled times, that we learn from the principle of Gadugi, let us disagree with civility and courtesy. Let us not betray ourselves in the emotion of the moment.
The Cherokee lived for many hundreds of years in small communities of farmers and traders, people with different opinions and priorities, disagreements large and small, but always bound together by the foundation of Family, Clan, Community, and solidified by the principle of Gadugi. Let us learn from the ancient wisdom.
It is hard to emphasize enough the need in today’s time for some sense of Gadugi. As we struggle with the aftermath of the worst pandemic in a century, and the economic implications of the same, and the news tells us of all manner of foolishness, up to and including the murder last week of a grocery store cashier for the great crime of asking a customer to wear a mask, the picture is drawn in stark relief. Our future and the future of our society truly does depend on us valuing community over difference.
The vaccine is free, so are good manners. If you do not wish to get vaccinated, fine, but do not attack your neighbor for doing so. And attacking a clerk for asking you to wear a mask does not make you a patriot. In makes you a sorry jackass.
A little patience, a little forgiveness, a little sense of community and consideration. A little Gadugi, we need it now. We really need it now.