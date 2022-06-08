There is a thing going around these days, or so I hear.
Some restaurants are posting signs advising patrons not to enter if they voted for a candidate which management finds objectionable. In a sector as competitive as the restaurant business is, it seems an odd approach; to run off paying business that way.
It seems even more off-kilter when one considers the fact that seventy to eighty percent of the American economy is driven by the retail consumer. If one can afford to alienate an unknown percentage of one’s paying customers, why be in a retail business in the first place? Perhaps such an individual would be better suited to day trading or writing computer code, which tend to be more solitary pursuits.
As a young man, while in school, I myself spent some time as a waiter and bartender, or server, as they are known these days. I must say that it is a very trying occupation. While most guests are good people, there is always the occasional entitled disgrace to the human race who would try the patience of Job. But these sorts can be found in every corner and cranny of the political spectrum. They are not exclusively found either on the left or on the right.
When I was a server, we dreaded working Sunday afternoon most of all, because a certain crowd would always come in, and at the best of times, run the server to death and then leave no tip. At worst, they would pry into your personal business and then lecture you on your “sins.” In one instance I had one go so far as to say that if I were a “better Christian” God would not be punishing me with this job. I quit going to church not long after that.
There are two restaurants I personally know of which have these signs posted. I have dined at both of them, and I must say that I am not surprised at this development as it has been my experience that excrement runs down hill and if the attitude of the proprietor tends to be entitled and bitchy then the rest= of the operation will suffer accordingly.
Allow me to explain ...
As stated above, I have dined at both of these establishments, before the late political unpleasantness mind you, and I found them to be sub-par, and I am being charitable here. Any restaurant with the temerity to call itself a “fine dining” establishment, and which charges accordingly, ought to be able to deliver what is on the menu.
Both establishments of which I speak charge between $40 to $60 per entrée, plus side, salad, and drink. So, one can easily spend $150 plus tip on dinner for two. Which is no issue if the quality of food and of service is commensurate with the price. But in my experience, they were not.
Politics is always a convenient excuse for one’s own failings. If my experience is any indication, the proprietors of these two establishments are seeking any scapegoat to cover their own failings. This is a risky approach in my opinion because the folks who patronize up-scale dining establishments do not like to be cheated, regardless of their political ideology.
These two individuals are not alone of course, we seem to have entered an age of blame. Democrats blame Republicans for the epidemic of mass shootings. Republicans blame Democrats for high oil prices. Neither are true of course, but it is much easier to look for someone to blame than it is to look for a sensible solution. And the average humanoid is intellectually lazy, they will seldom expend the effort to look for a solution when a convenient excuse is close at hand. Such is the reality of human nature.
As for myself, I decline to waste my time speculating on why people fail to do the job I pay them to do. I do not inquire, nor do I care about the politics of the people who work for me. If they do a good job, they will have a job. If they do not, then they find themselves working elsewhere. The same goes for the restaurants I patronize and the contractors I employ. Race, religion, or ideology do not matter, all that matters is that they do their job and do it to the best of their ability.
To the proprietors of these two establishments, and any others who wish to include themselves, I offer the following advice. If your customers are telling you that your product is below standard, perhaps you would be better off improving your product rather than bitching about the perceived politics of your customer.
Or perhaps you should hang the following message on your front door “Attention potential customers, we deliver an overpriced, substandard product and/or experience. If you complain we will condemn you and we will blame you for our failings. Enter at your own risk.”
At least that would be truthful. But then truth has never been a party to politics.