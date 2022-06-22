The road to hell is paved with good intentions, or so goes the old saying.
Here lately it seems that the road to heaven may be paved with intentions of a more carnal sort. Recently, according to published reports, a certain prominent protestant denomination has gotten caught up in the sort of scandalous headlines that, for the last few years, have been dominated by the Roman Church.
Now before we write this off as “Fake News,” or some nefarious left-wing smear campaign, it is important to note that this story was not broken by some notorious liberal rag, but rather by a stalwart evangelical publication. In different reports surrounding this scandal, it has been reported that as many as one out of five individuals in positions of church leadership are registered sex offenders. If this is true, and I sincerely hope that it is not, then it is indeed a scandal of biblical proportions.
As unbelievable as this may seem at first blush, it is important to remember that a certain prominent youth organization recently declared bankruptcy due to just such a sex scandal. And a substantial number of the sub- units of said organization were sponsored by ... churches. And of course, we are speaking here of legal bankruptcy, not of the moral bankruptcy which was obviously endemic long before the legal one.
Now, to be fair, I do not know if these reports are true or not. And if they came from some known anti-Christian source, I would not bother to mention it. But it did not come from such a source. As stated earlier, this story was initially broken by a well-known evangelical publication. I must say though, given my own experience with the Corporate Church, as I have mentioned before in this column, I am sadly not surprised. Unlike teachers, or police officers, or firemen, a substantial cohort of “the congregation” seems far more interested in protecting the reputation of these “men of God,” and they are mostly men, then they are in protecting innocents against the more carnal desires of these “men of God.” Why is that? Why is it that the sinner who washed Jesus’ feet with her tears, and who Christ declared forgiven of her sins, will always face more condemnation from the folks in the Amen corner then the Pharisee who they know abuses their own children? Why do these people not believe their own children?
I witnessed this myself some years ago, the youth pastor at the church I attended was known to have a “weakness” for young girls. Whenever a girl he was “counseling” reported this, they were told they were being “used by Satan” and were coerced to keep quiet under threat of losing their family ties and being put out on the street. It was not until a girl he was counseling got knocked up by him that he finally went to prison for statutory rape. Even then, her family was shunned, and the girl was condemned as a “Jezebel.” Even worse, the local Pharisees even condemned the baby born of this non-consensual union. And these were all people who claimed to be “pro-life.” So, the girl was left to raise the child alone. I must note here that this was not some far-out cult. No, this was a mainstream protestant mega-church.
And we wonder why folks are turning away from the church in greater and greater numbers. Perhaps this is who Christ was speaking of when he castigated those who appear “… righteous unto men” but within are “… full of all uncleanness.” Why is it that Brother More-Religious-Than-You is far more willing to stone the LGBTQ person he has never met then he is to defend his own daughter from the child molester in his own church? The hypocrisy is astounding.
This gospel of judgment, power, and condemnation is quite obviously not the gospel given to us by Christ. Jesus preached a gospel of forgiveness and restoration, while most of the preachers who claim to speak for him preach a message of condemnation and self-glorification, not to mention absolute power. Anyone with any degree of intellect could be forgiven for wondering if these self-righteous cretins actually believe in anything greater then themselves.
As previously stated, I hope these reports are not true, but my personal experience leads me to believe that they probably are. If so, it is a sad commentary. Not on the tendency of evil men to abuse positions of trust and power, that is a given, it is the nature of evil men. Rather it is a sad commentary on the sheep who give them their “… power, their seat, and great authority …” as we read about in the book of Revelation.
Take heed my friends, protect those placed in your care, regardless of where that threat comes from. Even if it is from a most trusted source, lest you find yourself “… weighed, measured, and found wanting …” as we read in the book of Daniel.