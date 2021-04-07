Hope springs eternal according to the old proverb, and it certainly seemed so that spring. We had survived the previous year.
A year in which the plague had spread through the whole world, and it seemed for a time that the world was turned upside down. But as the spring came, it seemed as though hope sprang forth as the green buds sprang forth from the trees. As farmers do everywhere, we were looking forward to the blessings of a favorable Planting Moon. It had been a mild winter so by a week or so after the spring equinox, most of the field work was complete and we had a couple of days off before planting started. Saturday night a Rabbit’s Place was looking to be a roaring good time.
To add an extra level of excitement, Old Man Otter was back in town. Old Man Otter was the most popular trader in our corner of the old Cherokee country. Not only did he always seem to have the best trade goods, but he also told the best stories and knew the most interesting people. Otter had been stranded up in the Iroquois territory for months. He left on a trading trip before the plague hit and was up in the Six Nations country when it hit, making travel all but impossible. But now he was back, and after so much time on the road he was sure to have some great stories. And he was going to be at Rabbit’s Place on Saturday.
I had a few things to attend to, so I did not get to Rabbit’s until well after dark. When I walked in, Otter was at his usual table with a crowd gathered around. That was as usual. What was not as usual, or normal, or average, was the wild looking fellow seated at the table next to Otter. Otter enjoyed people as much as he enjoyed making money and it was not unknown for him to bring guests around from time to time, in fact his hospitality was legendary up and down the Eastern trading path. But this guy was on a whole other level of different.
After a time, the stranger finally had a chance to introduce himself. Turns out, he was an itinerant flute player from up around the Onondaga territory. For those who do not know, Native American flute players were somewhat like the traveling minstrels and troubadours of Europe. There was (and is), quite a tradition around the Native American flute and its various attributes and traditions. The fellow went on to tell us something of himself. It seems that up in the Onondaga country, they called him “The Crazy One”. We soon understood why. He told us of his travels, west of the water among the great tribes of the plains, down south into the heart of the Inca Empire, he traveled far and wide turning his hand to such work as was available and playing for his supper when there was no work to be had. The thing was, he did not play the flute like
anything we ever heard before. He played in a free sort of style that made the
flute say things I did not know were possible.
It was little wonder that The Crazy One was welcome wherever he went, he was a born entertainer with a self-deprecating sense of humor that was endearing even to the most rigid and stoic of chiefs.
As the night went on, the show got more and more creative. The Crazy One had a peculiar way of seeing the world, one that led me to suspect that were he not an entertainer he would have been a Seer or a Seeker of Visions. Toward the end of the evening, The Crazy One announces that he has this great dance that he wants to play for us, but he needs to round up some friends.
With that, he ducks out the door. We all sort of look at each other, refresh our drinks and wait.
After a few minutes he comes back with ten Raccoons following him. The lead Raccoon jumps up on an empty table and starts tapping out a beat with his staff. The Crazy One pulls a flute out of the case on his back and starts playing something real funky, sort of a jazz fusion thing. Meantime the other nine Raccoons are lined up in a circle around the leader doing something that looks like a cross between the conga and the wave. It was infectious, everybody joined in. it was a great time.
When it was over, I asked The Crazy One what dance that was. “That” he said with a sly smile, “is the Raccoon Dance”.