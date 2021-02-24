My Wife has a dog. A “full blood” long haired Chihuahua named Cochise. He is a sweet little dog, but not worth much. You see, he does not have papers.
Folks who pay attention to this sort of thing tell me that if he had papers, he would be worth three to five thousand dollars. But without papers, he is just a mutt. It does not matter to us of course we love him just the same, but it did get me to thinking.
In the United States, and in Canada, there are three life forms subject to papers based on blood quantum. Dogs, Horses, and American Indians. This is all the more interesting considering the identity politics of the twenty first century.
You see, today a man can be a woman, a woman can be a man, or none of the above, and no one cares. In fact, in certain jurisdictions there are laws to protect that identity. But, if anyone — man, woman, or otherwise — should have the temerity to say they are American Indian, then there is a whole mob of identity police who will demand “papers.”
The “paper” we are referring to here is the “Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood,” more popularly known by its acronym CDIB. The CDIB is issued by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is a part of the Department of the Interior, the arm of the federal bureaucracy responsible for land management, ocean energy, surface mining, and American Indians. The CDIB will measure one’s “Indian blood” from 1/1 (full blood) out to infinity, although the thinnest blood quantum I have personally seen was 1/800th from a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, one of three “federally recognized” Cherokee tribes.
The CDIB, and the programs that support it, are the intellectual bastards of the morally bankrupt philosophy of white supremacy. At the time these programs were being developed, it was the belief of government social engineers that if an individual had too much Indian blood, that individual was not capable of being “civilized.” Therefore, the government, and its social engineers needed to develop a method of tracking Indians by blood quantum.
Those having half or more Indian blood being deemed to be incapable of taking care of themselves and subject to government supervision. Those having half or less Indian blood being considered white enough to be capable of some limited autonomy.
Much like the Jim Crow laws, the Indian laws, what some call the “Chief Old Crow” laws, were meant to oppress, and to subjugate, a certain segment of the population. The difference being that the Indian laws were more restrictive.
In fact, in many states it was against the law for Indians to own land until the 1960s in some cases. Even worse, in some states killing in Indian was not considered a crime until the same era. It is little wonder then, that many American Indians, especially in the southeast, neglected to register for their Indian card. But just because they did not register, does not mean they did not exist. Survival, particularly in the case of oppression and persecution, sometimes requires a little artful camouflage.
One would think this would be obvious. But for those who benefit from the “Chief Old Crow” laws, and the bureaucrats who owe their paychecks to the resulting bureaucracy, have an interest in maintaining the status quo regardless of the inherent injustice. And injustice is indeed inherent in the current system. Even worse, the system is schizophrenic, there being something like fifty different definitions for Indian in federal law.
It is time to retire the old thinking. We know who we are, even if the government does not. Politicians of both persuasions would rightly tremble at the thought of a Bureau of African American Affairs, or a Bureau of Polish Affairs, or a Bureau of Jewish Affairs, and so on. No one would ever think of asking “how much” Jewish, or Polish, or Black a person is. But it is routine for non-Indians to ask Indians “how much” Indian they are. This too is part of the “Chief Old Crow” prejudice.
We are still here; Cherokee people still walk the land or our ancestors. We survived the removal, we survived what happened after the removal. We have struggled and endured many tribulations, but the hardest thing to survive is ignorance. To my readers who are Cherokee, I say, wear your heritage loudly and proudly, our survival depends on it. The struggle we face today is against apathy and ignorance, both our own and that of the dominant culture.
Always strong, always proud, always Cherokee.