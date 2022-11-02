Most cultures, from the dim dawn of time until the present, have had some sort of holiday or ritual centered around the giving of thanks.

From the most dogmatic monotheists to more nature-based belief systems, all share a Thanksgiving ritual of some sort. In China they call it “Chung Chiu”, in southern India they call it “Pongal,” in Ghana they call it “Homowo,” among the Cherokee, it was called the Festival of Forgiveness. At its most basic, the thanksgiving ritual is simply a recognition that we depend on forces beyond our control for the basic sustenance of life.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

