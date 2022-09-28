Well, the President of the world’s leading terrorist republic made the news again. This time for refusing an interview with an international anchor for a major news network unless she wore a rag on her head.

It seems said president is facing a veritable tsunami of civil unrest in his own country, mostly from women who seem to think, gasp, that they are actual human beings rather than chattel property. So, I guess he needed to show his terrorist cohorts back home that he is just as willing to oppress women in New York as he is back in Tehran.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

