Well, the President of the world’s leading terrorist republic made the news again. This time for refusing an interview with an international anchor for a major news network unless she wore a rag on her head.
It seems said president is facing a veritable tsunami of civil unrest in his own country, mostly from women who seem to think, gasp, that they are actual human beings rather than chattel property. So, I guess he needed to show his terrorist cohorts back home that he is just as willing to oppress women in New York as he is back in Tehran.
Just in case you have been sleeping under a rock and missed the news over the last few days, let me catch you up. The “Morality Police” in the aforementioned terrorist republic are arresting women in untold numbers for “Crimes against morality.” And what are these crimes you may ask, Prostitution? No. Murder? No. Drug smuggling? No. Their great crime it seems is refusing to wear a dish rag on their heads. That, and perhaps speaking in public, you know, like an equal human being. Perish the thought. Obviously the under endowed but over turbaned mullahs cannot permit such an unspeakable crime wave to continue unpunished. You know what they say, the bigger the bigger the turban the smaller the … head.
It seems from published reports that the match that lit the tinder box back in Tehran is the death of a young woman while in the custody of the so-called “Morality Police”. Reports are sketchy of course (freedom of the press, or of thought for that matter, is not a respected right among a bunch of old men stuck in an ideology based on seventh century superstition), but based on published reports, it would appear that the young woman was arrested either for not wearing the proper rag on her head, or for not wearing it properly. At any rate, she was arrested and died while in custody under suspicious circumstances. Since then, if published reports are to be believed, the stinking old men who run one of the world’s most backward governments are facing a storm of protest that shows no sign of abating as yet. Whether the forces of repression at their disposal will enable them to resist the desire for freedom among the people there, at least for a while, remains to be seen.
The assault on women’s rights is not isolated to any one region of course, it seems to be the fashion nowadays. And not just in one place, or among fanatics of just one persuasion. Why so many men seem to think that the oppression of women makes them more manly is beyond my ability to rationalize, but it is a problem all over the world it seems. From Female Genital Mutilation (commonly referred to as female circumcision), among some backward societies who have yet to discover indoor plumbing, to the widespread effort to restrict women’s right to reproductive autonomy in more “advanced” societies, the differences in actions are stark, but the intent seems the same. Sadly, this ideology seems to be as common as it is self-defeating.
If we have learned anything from the cultural, scientific, and economic advances of the last couple of hundred years, we should have learned that the advancement and prosperity of a society is directly tied to the equality of women. In societies where women are repressed education is limited, household income is lower, and life expectancy is shorter. These are the facts. And yet the instinct towards the repression of women seems to recur throughout history like the return of a deadly disease. A disease for which there seems to be no cure and no vaccine.
From Mother Mary to Gloria Steinem, there is much to be learned from the strong women of history, and much to be hoped for from the strong women of today. I must say, I admire the news anchor for refusing to compromise, and for forcing that fellow to admit his powerlessness in the face of a strong woman.
To the women protesting in Tehran, and anywhere and everywhere, else, I raise my glass in respect and say, “Fight on, my sisters, fight on.”
Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.