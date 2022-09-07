Author’s Note: This is a re-run of a column we ran some time back. We are running again to remind folks of the privilege of writing and of the role that books and literature play in the advancement of civilization and human intellect.

There are few pursuits that I enjoy more than the pursuit of knowledge, I am particularly inclined towards the study of philosophy and history, the more ancient and esoteric, the better.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In