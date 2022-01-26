There are few pursuits that I enjoy more than the pursuit of knowledge, I am particularly inclined towards the study of philosophy and history, the more ancient and esoteric, the better.
I still mourn the burning of the library of Alexandria and wonder what ancient wisdom was lost in that tragedy. I think every scholar secretly dreams of going back in time to that great temple of knowledge and studying there. And it would no doubt have been a great privilege to study, as Moses did, at the temple of Amun. Books, both accepted and forbidden are the passion of scholars, both professional and amateur, but to have books we must have writing. And writing they say is the gift of Nisaba.
The culture of ancient Sumer is the cradle of writing according to the accepted wisdom of the archeological field. They say that Sumer was the first culture to develop a system for writing, they call it cuneiform. The Sumerian culture also gives us the oldest literature still in existence, the Temple Hymn of Kesh they say is around 4,500 years old. An old and rare writing for sure.
Nisaba was the Sumerian goddess of writing. Tradition states that she was the scribe of the gods and recorded their commandments and conversations on tablets made of lapis lazuli with a stylus made of gold. Apparently, she was also tasked with communicating the commandments of the gods to the children of men. According to tradition, the cuneiform writing system was a gift from Nisaba to the people of Sumer, probably so that the priests could record the commandments of the gods on earth just as Nisaba did in the heavenly realm.
The influence of Sumerian culture, even in modern times, would be difficult to underestimate. Not only is the Sumerian culture the earliest to develop writing, but it is also the source of many ideas and concepts which govern our thinking and behavior today, though many of us are unaware of it. Sumerian concepts of theology for example provide the foundation for the three major monotheistic faiths, and Sumerian myths and writings are thought to have provided much of the inspiration for the biblical book of Genesis. And that is not as radical an idea as it may first appear, considering that Abraham, the father of the three major monotheistic faiths, was a leading citizen of Sumer before he became a sojourner in the wilderness.
These days we see once again the attempt by various interests to alter or adjust history to their liking. This reminds us of why writing is so important, as fashions and opinions change with time, and the memory of people is both malleable and manipulatable. It is for this reason that we find the banning and burning of books to be the common evil of dictators, demagogues, and corrupt priests from the Nile to the Danube.
Nisaba is the enemy of all who would limit the intellectual progress of human beings, considering that her greatest gift to humans is the ability to record and to teach knowledge and wisdom.
Today we see debates over press freedom, “de-platforming,” and “cancel culture,” or what not. It’s kind of funny that the ones who complain the most about cancel culture are the first ones to advocate the banning of books that offend their petty little prejudices. We who value knowledge and wisdom must always resist these petty little princes and priests who would seek to deny us the full benefit of Nisaba’s gift.
From the Temple Hymn of Kesh to the Holy Bible, to the classics of Herodotus, Homer, Plato, Voltaire, and Shakespeare. From the state road map to the incomprehensible treatise that is your monthly mobile phone bill, all of these spring from the same root. For all of these we owe a debt of gratitude for the gift of Nisaba.
There were no temples dedicated to her, it seems she was honored by scholars through the act of writing itself. One thing is for sure, modern society would not be possible without the gift which Nisaba brought to the children of men from the court of the gods.
From the local library to the local newspaper, let us defend that gift, and the freedom it provides us, from petty princes and priests of every color and every ideology.