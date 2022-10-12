Loretta Lynn took her journey to the Spirit World last week after nine decades in this mortal world.

Mere words seem inadequate to describe her accomplishments or what she meant to generations of men and women who spent a lifetime finding solace and inspiration in her words and her music. Wife, mother, singer, songwriter, poet, musician, feminist icon, coal miner’s daughter.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In