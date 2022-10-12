Loretta Lynn took her journey to the Spirit World last week after nine decades in this mortal world.
Mere words seem inadequate to describe her accomplishments or what she meant to generations of men and women who spent a lifetime finding solace and inspiration in her words and her music. Wife, mother, singer, songwriter, poet, musician, feminist icon, coal miner’s daughter.
All of these adjectives would accurately describe Loretta, and yet all would be incomplete. She was…a transcendent personality. She was a legend. She inspired a generation of women to be stronger than they thought they could be, and a generation of men to be more gentlemanly than they thought they needed to be.
Given her background, any accomplishment would have been remarkable. Married at the age of fifteen, and a mother of four by the age of twenty, and with little in the way of formal education, earning enough money to feed her family comfortably would have been accomplishment enough for most people. But not for Loretta. No, Loretta was one of the chosen ones. One of those special people who come along every so often and who are chosen to use their gifts to lighten the load for the rest of us. and she did that very, very well.
While most folks remember her as a traditional country singer (and she certainly was that), few remember some of her more controversial stands on issues of the day. In this day and time, it is easy to forget that not so long ago it was very hard for a woman to get by on her own. If she was divorced, whether her fault or not, or any myriad of other circumstances, life could be very hard for women in those days and Loretta did not shy away from addressing what her sisters were going through. With songs such as “Don’t come home a-drinkin’,” “Rated X,” “Wings upon your horns,” “Fist city,” “You ain’t woman enough,” and of course, “The pill,” she addressed what women were feeling and dealing with at the time. Some of these songs were banned, and some incited a firestorm of criticism, but that did not deter Loretta and it
did not stop these songs from becoming hits, because they addressed issues taking place in offices, boardrooms, and motel rooms across the country. Others, less controversial but no less relevant, addressed the daily struggle of life. Songs such as “One’s on the way,” “Bring some of it home,” “They don’t make ‘em like my daddy anymore”, and “When the tingle becomes a chill”, dealt with the realities of life for real folks. And it was real folks who were buying her records, a fact that Loretta never forgot. No matter how bright the stage lights, or how obsequious the flattery of fancy lawyers, Loretta never forgot who she was or who her people were.
For all of her accomplishments as a recording artist, and they were many, in my opinion her greatest legacy is in the way that she aged. Watching her progress from a young woman to a mature woman and then to the status of elder, or grandmother is truly an inspiration. In this she was no doubt assisted by her strong Cherokee blood and by the strength of that culture. She did not waste time and money on plastic surgeons and phony upgrades or the other vain and pathetic attempts to forestall the passage of time that so many other celebrities engage in. No, she aged with dignity and strength and took on the role of elder with the same quiet pride and bold determination with which she faced every other challenge in her long and remarkable life.
There will be other great singers and poets in the future no doubt. Others will win awards and make their mark. Some may even write something worth listening to, if they have the strength to resist the garbage currently being pumped out by the record industry, we shall see. But there will never be another Loretta Lynn. Loretta wrote the truth as she saw it, regardless of what the record executives wanted. She stayed true to herself and true to her people in spite of pressure, controversy, and heartache. I wish there were more like her.
Last year Loretta cut a record called “Still woman enough” a fitting capstone to a long career of kicking down doors and braking barriers. In my opinion it was a true statement, after all these years she was still touring and still blessing us with her charisma and her beauty. Unfortunately for the rest of us, she is on her way to the Council Fire of the Great Spirit. Walk in peace Miss
Loretta, we will miss you, and we will remember that you were always “Woman Enough.”