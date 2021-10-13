“That boy ain’t got no sense a-tall”, so said the grizzled old elder as he spit a stream of tobacco juice across the porch railing, narrowly missing the blood hound lying lazily in the shade of the same porch.
The “boy” the old man was referring to was the local congressman who kept offering some sort of ideological excuse for not having repaired the potholes on the road to the old man’s house.
Apparently, plenty of other folks agreed with the old man because the congressman was beaten in the next election by a more moderate bring- home-the-bacon type of politician who cared more about solving problems than about passing judgment on which of his constituents deserved decent representation.
Ah, the good old days. Today we seem to be perfectly willing to elect intellectually bankrupt buffoons whose only qualification would appear to be the ability to appeal to the worst of our baser instincts, prejudice and hatred and fear. What is sad about this is that even those of us who are not led astray by the politics of fear and division are destined to suffer equally with those who are. The damage being done to our communities is not limited to just the bigots among us, we all suffer. One would think we would know better by now.
The politics of absolutism is always dangerous. The costs always long lasting and often unpredictable. Germany still lives under the shadow of Adolf Hitler, the current generation of Germans bearing the burden of the legacy of the psychopath their grandparents voted into power and supported for well over a decade, even as innocent blood flowed through their streets, they still supported him. And they suffered accordingly. After fighting a worldwide war to eradicate this sort of political sickness, you would think we would have learned something.
The propaganda of prejudice is, and has always been, the dark and filthy corner inhabited by the roaches of politics, the favored go to of politicians and “leaders”, both religious and political, with nothing to offer except lies and empty slogans, and an insatiable lust for power. The sad part is that it works.
People, otherwise reasonable people, seem constantly willing to drink the poisoned Kool-Aid of prejudice and bigotry even though history shows us repeatedly that it is a one-way ticket to hell. And now, just as we thought the intellectual bankruptcy could not get any worse, we have people too stupid to get a shot. And we have politicians catering to them. A sort of perfect storm, the manipulative leading the stupid. And we wonder how Jonestown happened??
There is no limit to what stupid people are capable of, especially in large groups. Smallpox, measles, polio, whooping cough, mumps, these are but a few of the diseases which have been eradicated by vaccines. This is historical fact; it predates the modern storm of stupidity being exacerbated by the various online sewer outlets these days. And yet we still have people denying the obvious, and politicians catering to them. Once again, a case of the stupid led by the unprincipled. A country so advanced that it can produce a vaccine in record time, under two different Presidents from radically different parties, and distribute it free of charge, but the people, a substantial number of them, refuse to take it. A sad commentary.
Everybody has someone to blame. The Republicans, the Democrats, Facebook, right wing media, left wing media, insert excuse here, the fact is we are the ones who make this game profitable for the media barons, the profiteers of propaganda, and the politicians they have bought and paid for.
Maybe the reason our political climate is as poisonous and as dysfunctional as it is, is because we ourselves, “ain’t got no sense a-tall.”