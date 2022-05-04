As a believer, it vexes me down to my soul to see the perversion of the Holy Gospel taking place in the sewer of present-day politics.
Just recently some self-proclaimed “Christians” out in Texas managed to get the manager of a public library fired for refusing to censor the books on her library’s shelves. They claim their purpose is “protecting” children.
That comes across as rather hollow in a world where hard-core porn is just a click away on any laptop, cell phone, or television set. But my distrust for the purveyors of the gospel of ignorance long predates the internet. I will take a moment to explain.
When I was a young man, I attended church very regularly. I attended a large, conservative, “charismatic” mega-church with a “ministry” for every interest, sub-demographic, and micro-group one could think of. During my involvement with said church, I heard the hell fire, the brimstone, and the blind obedience preached from the pulpit every Sunday. I also witnessed the sins and perversions committed behind the semen-stained curtain of hypocrisy.
I watched as “God fearing” parents readily delivered their children into the hands of known pedophiles while threatening said children with eternal damnation if they ever spoke a word of anything that would damage the reputation of the “Ministers of God.” I also personally witnessed these same hypocrites calling for the banning of books even back then. Fortunately, back then they were seen as the intellectually bankrupt fanatics they really were.
The truth is the loudest fanatics tend to be the greatest sinners behind the aforementioned curtain. It strikes me as somewhat ironic that these same folks who are so intent on “protecting” children from intellectual contemplation and discourse seem to not have the same dedication when these same children are actually, physically, sexually, abused by some pedophile priest, scout leader, or Sunday school teacher.
Why is that? I sometimes wonder if these self-righteous freaks are more interested in keeping children ignorant so they will make more compliant victims. Ignorant children make compliant victims, stupid adults make aggressive perpetrators.
They say history repeats itself, and the reason is because the children of men hold fast to the blissful narcotic that is intellectual ignorance and refuse to learn from history. the list of censors and book burners runs the gamut of history’s worst villains and its most egregious criminals, Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Mao, the Terrorist Imams of the so-called Islamic State, the corrupt priests who usurped the throne of St. Peter, and the list goes on and on and on.
And what do they all have in common?
The lust for absolute power and the need for an ignorant flock of victims in order to further that lust. One would think we would have learned by now. But we have not, and we will not. As long as there is a vocal, ignorant, and fanatical minority willing to sacrifice their liberty, and ours, in return for a false salvation; and as long as the rest of us are too lazy or too confused by a gospel of deception to actively resist, we will be condemned to repeating the same tired old mistakes and suffering the same consequences.
Long before the slogan “kill them all, let God sort ‘em out” became a slogan on a tee shirt favored by teenage boys overdosing on their hormones, and fat old trash claiming to be combat veterans, it was a statement made by a “Christian” knight in the service of a corrupt Pope, engaged in a “crusade” against fellow Christians. When the population of the town he was plundering sought refuge in the church all the while professing a belief in Christ, one of his lieutenants asked him” how do we know who is a Christian and who is a heretic, they all profess faith in our Lord?” to which the knight replied “kill them all, God will know his own”, after which he proceeded to plunder the city, and the church. Over the bodies of his victims.
And this is what we can expect if we allow this sort of militant and fanatical ignorance to continue unchecked. We used to have the courts to protect us, but now even the courts are corrupted by politics. Judges are making decisions based on ideology instead of the law. A slippery slope indeed.
We must remember my friends, Jesus was not crucified by sinners, he was delivered to the Romans for that atrocity by the most self-righteous men of his day. By the Chief Priests, the equivalent of today’s pastors, deacons, Sunday school teachers, Terrorist Imams and stone throwing, book burning hypocrites. And these are the ones who would crucify him again today if he interfered with their racket.
Beware my friends, beware of ignorance, especially when it is perpetrated by a lying preacher and under the cover of a corrupted gospel.