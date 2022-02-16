A former Playboy model was arrested back in December after assaulting an elderly man on a Delta flight over what was reportedly a dispute over COVID masking.
Published reports also stated that she compared herself to Rosa Parks during the incident. Maybe she was having a mid-life crisis or maybe she was struggling with the realization that she is just not as special as old Hef thought she was.
One thing is for damn sure, Rosa Parks she ain’t. She has neither the intestinal fortitude nor the strength of character of that august leader. But she is part of a growing coterie of spoiled little snowflakes whose entitled selfishness is making the times we are living in even worse than they need to be.
People are wondering why it is so hard to get people to do certain jobs these days. it may be because it is just not worth it to work three jobs putting up with such infantile entitlement and still not be able to pay the rent. Some folks are just checking out or going to work for some online retailer where they don’t have put up with a tirade of abuse from some past-her-prime former Playmate. As a result, there are fewer people to yell at and demean when we have to wait an extra ninety seconds for our triple-shot half-caf-no-foam-soy latte.
We are all somewhat guilty of this of course, the no-deposit no-return consumerism of the last forty years has taught us to regard our fellow humans with selfish contempt. Its as though the self-centered yuppie jerk of the 1980s, the one who everyone knew was a jerk, suddenly became all of us. We forgot about the people who brought our coffee, cared for our children, and cared for our elders.
The people who repaired our toilets and cut our grass. We watched as the fat cats shipped every job they could offshore, while plundering the American working class of any dignity or self-respect. And sadly, we let them convince us it was for our own good. We joined in the Gordon Gecko acid trip while we despised and devalued the poor girl struggling to check us out at the local big box store, from which, by the way, she cannot even afford to buy a week’s groceries with a week’s pay.
And then something went snap. We woke up one day and found the day care closed. Nobody at the drive through. Not enough nurses in the emergency department. No toilet paper at the big box store. Nobody around to hear, or care, when we shout, “But I’m special, let me talk to your manager.”
Sooner or later, everyone reaches a breaking point. An abused spouse may lash out, or just leave. Abused workers may form unions, or just find other ways to make ends meet. If that happens on too massive of a scale, we will find ourselves stuck talking to a computer. Some of the big box stores are already considering eliminating cashiers altogether and implementing self-checkout exclusively. If that happens, I assure you that in time we will beg and plead for the presence of a human being to help us when the computer arbitrarily decides we have violated some segment of its algorithm. And the computer will not care how special we think we are.
We are living in interesting times and learning some very old lessons. We have raised a couple of generations of spoiled little snowflakes who think that convenience is a birthright granted by a God in whom they do not believe, at least not until it becomes politically expedient, and who completely lose their minds when life becomes the least bit difficult. We have taken way too much for granted for way too long. Our grandparents delivered the world from fascism and then built the greatest economy the world has ever seen, and they did it with coffee, cigarettes, and hard work.
And now their grandchildren goose step down the street flying Nazi flags and spouting stupid slogans about an America they are clearly too intellectually bankrupt to understand. These are the ones who tend to remind me of the character “Hilley” from the movie “The Help,” there is a valuable lesson to be learned here.
It goes like this, don’t act like Hilley, because if you do, you just might find yourself “Eating too much pie.”