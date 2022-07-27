Ever since the Dobbs v Jackson decision was handed down by the Supreme Court, there has been much protesting and hell raising over the legacy of Roe v. Wade.
There is also much concern and consternation over whether the Court will stop at overturning Roe, or will Obergefell be next, as Clarence Thomas openly stated. Adding to the concern is what other rights we have come to take for granted may also be up for evisceration, rights which have informed American jurisprudence for the better part of a century, articulated in decisions such as Brown v Board, Miranda v. Arizona, and Loving v. Virginia.
The consternation here is not merely academic, considering that some Members of Congress have expressed support for overturning Loving v. Virginia (which would be embarrassing for Thomas considering he is married to a white woman, but some of the decisions Thomas seems to dislike the most are ones which both he and minorities in general benefit from the most. I have always found that odd) these same Members of Congress have expressed repeated antipathy for many other Supreme Court decisions, particularly those regarding civil rights. And of course, there is the question of whether this whole debate over Roe is not more about curtailing women’s sexual autonomy than it is about anything else. A valid concern in my opinion as there is a substantial cohort out there who seems to be far more interested in returning women to a state of chattel bondage than they ever were in defending human life.
Reminds me of that old joke, “If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.” Funny thing is, the opinion polls tell us that an overwhelming majority of Americans support a woman’s right to choose, but if that is the case it is not borne out in the only polls that matter, the ones on election day. Protests are fine I suppose, but they do no good. If you want to change the law, you must vote. Politicians are beholden to those who vote for them, both in the primary and in the general elections. And don’t forget the runoffs. Voter apathy is what keeps elites in power and lobbyists happy because an apathetic voter is an ignored voter. Put another way, if you take your rights for granted some fanatical ideologue will surely take them from you. Remember, women in Afghanistan once had rights too, they attended university and wore miniskirts on the streets of Kabul, but that was back in the sixties. And look where they are now.
It takes sixty votes in the U.S. Senate to get anything done, and Senators come to the Senate from down ballot offices such as the State Legislature. These elections typically take place in off years, that is when there is not a Presidential election. So, if you only vote every four years you have not done your job as a voter, and you have no right to complain, or protest. The surest, indeed the only, way to guarantee the rights we claim to care so much about is to vote, vote, vote. Vote in every primary, and for every office, from dog catcher to mayor. Vote in every general election, and for every office, from highway commissioner to governor. Vote in every runoff election, every time. Always vote your interest, do not let appeals to your prejudices and hatreds lead you to vote for a candidate who will be antithetical to your well-being just because they claim to hate the same people or groups that you do.
Remember the old German rhyme “when they came for the intellectuals, I did not speak, I was not intellectual. When they came for the Gypsies, I did not speak, I was not Gypsy. When they came for the gays, I did not speak, I was not gay. When they came for the Jews, I did not speak, I was not Jewish. By the time they came for me, there was no one left to speak.”
What happens to someone else is all fun and games until it happens to you. Always bear in mind that whatever a politician is willing to do to your neighbor, he is more than willing to do to you. It is also unwise to allow politicians to lead you astray with appeals to religion or morality, as history, both ancient and recent, has taught us that power corrupts self-professed men of God even more quickly than it does the common gentile. The endemic corruption of the (un)Holy Roman Empire, and the blood soaked and semen-stained thrones of priests and religious potentates from Mecca to Moscow even down to this present day are proof enough of this fact.
Democracy is both the most beautiful and the most fragile of governing systems because it requires constant care and diligent defense. Laziness and apathy are its deadliest of enemies, along with ignorant prejudices and fanatical hatreds. Sadly, it rarely lasts more than a few hundred years at a time. let us not let our generation see the sunset of this one.
Polls to the contrary notwithstanding, the fact is that anti-choice candidates have been winning elections for most of the last three decades. If the majority is truly pro-choice, they sure as hell have not voted that way most of the time. Blaming anti-choice politicians for doing exactly what they promised that they would do, if elected, is both ignorant and self-defeating, a far better strategy is to vote, and vote every time.
I have always wondered why folks who seem to never have the time to vote, always seem to have the time to protest. Get off your a%$ and vote, folks have given their lives to give you that right. If you didn’t vote, you have no right to bitch.
Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.