Ever since the Dobbs v Jackson decision was handed down by the Supreme Court, there has been much protesting and hell raising over the legacy of Roe v. Wade.

There is also much concern and consternation over whether the Court will stop at overturning Roe, or will Obergefell be next, as Clarence Thomas openly stated. Adding to the concern is what other rights we have come to take for granted may also be up for evisceration, rights which have informed American jurisprudence for the better part of a century, articulated in decisions such as Brown v Board, Miranda v. Arizona, and Loving v. Virginia.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

