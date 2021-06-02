If we needed a reminder of the craziness of the times we are living in, we need only to look at the variety of conspiracy theories springing forth from the sewer of Social Media just as Cholera springs forth from polluted water. The mental sickness is not the fault of Social Media of course, anymore then the spread of Cholera is the fault of water. Rather, it is the fault of people and their failure to practice good hygiene. Both physical and mental.
One of the wackiest of these crazy theories is the story of the Satan worshipping child trafficking ring supposedly connected to powerful politicians and business executives. The story is ludicrous of course and taken seriously only by delusional nut cases. But it did happen once, and the government was a leading conspirator.
From the middle of the nineteenth century to the middle of the twentieth century, a program of mass kidnapping of children was practiced by several “Christian” denominations with the willing and vigorous cooperation of the United States Government. The failure to effectively exterminate the American Indian over the previous three hundred years, (not for lack of trying, witness genocidal programs such as the Trail of Tears, the Sand Creek Massacre, and the Smallpox Blanket program), left the government, and the church, with an embarrassing situation. The planned narrative had already written off the American Indian as the “vanishing race” a heroic but hapless victim of the white man’s progress.
The problem was, the American Indian stubbornly refused to die. To make the situation even worse, programs of physical genocide, such as paying bounty for the scalps of Native children were becoming politically untenable. At this point various social engineers and theorists, both in the government and in the church begin to look for other ways to deal with the “Indian Problem.” The program they came up with was the infamous Indian Boarding School. The old adage “if bullets are bad for politics, there are other ways to kill,” proved very true in this case.
Although colonial schools among Native Americans date as far back as 1634 when Fr. Andrew White established a school in what is now Maryland, the purpose, he is reported to have said, was to “To extend civilization and instruction to this ignorant race, and to show them the way to (the white man’s) heaven” (While the contempt of this Colonial Priest for our people is palpable and insulting, it is positively benign compared to what came later), by the middle of the nineteenth century, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the minions thereof had weaponized the concept into a program of mental, physical, and psychological torture that could not have done more harm had it been conjured by Satan himself. Perhaps it was.
The most notorious of these torture camps was the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, founded by Richard Henry Pratt a former officer in the Yankee army who made no secret of his intent to destroy the American Indian through psychological torture, “Kill the Indian, save the man” being his motto. In his speeches he quoted Gen. Sheridan’s infamous statement “the only good Indian is a dead Indian,” Pratt thought he could kill the Indian while keeping the body alive to perform menial labor for the white man.
In pursuit of this program of psychological genocide, the Bureau of Indian Affairs sent police, army, and church officials into every native community they could find, seizing children as young as four or five from their families by force of arms and shipping them off to these camps “For their own good.” Upon arrival, if they were lucky, they were only subjected to mental torture with regard to their cultural and ethnic identity, more often these children were subject to all manner of physical and sexual abuse by officials with no oversight and even less accountability.
There was some resistance of course, but often the tribal government officials were bought and paid for by the government, and mercilessly enforced the government’s will. This led to a division in tribal communities that persists to this day. The division between “sovereign Indians” and “government Indians.”
This program of horrors continued unabated until the late sixties with the bureaucrats and perpetrators maintaining that it was for “their own good.”
With the arrival of native rights organizations such as the American Indian movement and the Red Path Society, many native communities began to fight to regain their traditions, and education of their children, telling those perpetrators of abuse to “Stop being so good to us.”