“Unarmed motorist shot by police”, so blared the headline last week with breathless urgency.
It was followed by the usual protests by “community members” and “faith leaders” with their usual self-serving commentaries on racism in policing. This time it was somewhere up in Ohio, I think, but it could have been anywhere and given the hyperbole one could be forgiven for forgetting that the aforesaid “unarmed motorist” had just led police on a twenty-something mile high speed chase before dumping his vehicle and fleeing on foot. Personally, I am not surprised the dumb SOB got himself shot.
Truthfully, we are all probably better off that there is one less idiot with a criminal tendency in this world. But that is not the subject of our discussion this week. No, this week we are going to discuss the proper way to interact with law enforcement, if you, or someone you love, is pulled over by the police. This should be common sense, but apparently it is not.
Number one do not run, and do not attempt to elude. The quickest way to turn an interaction with law enforcement unpleasant, and possibly violent, is to fail or refuse to comply with the officer’s directions. Remember, the officer who pulled you over has statutory authority, and he or she is trained to assert and maintain control of the situation, both for your safety and the officer’s. The easier you make the situation, the better.
If you are genuinely not sure if the vehicle that is blue lighting you is a legitimate police officer or not, there are steps you can take that are legal. One, slow down and turn on your emergency flashers. Two, dial 911 and identify yourself, your vehicle, and your location to the emergency dispatcher.
The dispatcher will be in radio contact with the patrol car if it is a legitimate police vehicle and will advise you. If it is, then pull over out of the flow of traffic as soon as you can safely do so. Do not exit your vehicle unless instructed to do so by the officer. Keep your hands visible at all times. If you need to reach into the glove box, console, or your back pocket, advise the officer first. If you have a firearm in your vehicle advise the officer immediately and follow his or her instructions. And again, be polite. A little good manners can go a long way towards making the interaction as pleasant as possible.
There are a few other things that are worth mentioning here. For one, it is easy for those of us who are not active-duty law enforcement or military to forget the stress that these folks deal with. They go everyday to a job where the threat of death or bodily harm is very real. This fact not only causes stress on the active-duty personnel but also on the families at home who wait, and pray, that the shift will end without incident. They also spend countless hours cleaning up the results of actions taken by irresponsible people, and the sometimes-innocent bystanders who often suffer as a result. The fact is the job is always stressful, and it is often thankless.
Hyperbolic headlines notwithstanding, the average beat cop is not on the take, or on the make. And he, or she, is not wearing a Klan robe under the uniform. They are for the most part, decent guys and gals doing a difficult job for little pay and even less appreciation. But it is a job that we, society as a whole, need them to do and most of us are not willing to do it. Remember, they do not want to have to shoot you, so do not make them do so. Do not put them in a situation of having to make a life-or-death decision in a split second.
If the history of the children of men has taught us anything, it is that anarchy is dangerous to all, and to the innocent most especially. To avoid anarchy, we need the law, and to have law we must have people to enforce the law. The people we delegate that duty to are police officers, and the fact is, we need them to do the job that they do. Otherwise, we would have to do it ourselves, and that is never a good option, history has taught us that much at least, or so we hope.
Another piece of advice, if you feel that the officer overstepped his or her authority, sort it out in court, not on the side of the road. We have plenty of lawyers in this country who will be happy to advise you on how to proceed, but a traffic stop on the side of the road is not the proper time, nor is it the proper place, to have that discussion.
To sum up, if you are blue lighted, pull over, be polite, have your documents (driver’s license, proof of insurance, vehicle registration) handy, comply with the officer’s instructions. Doing these things will go a long way towards ensuring that both you, and the officer, will get to go home with a minimum of unpleasantness. And remember, the person with statutory authority in a traffic stop is always the police officer.