“It is hard to free people who revere their chains, who believe their task- master is a god.”
An old proverb to be sure, but still as true today as it ever was. For this reason, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution comes before the second. Dictators and demagogues and oppressors of every stripe, from the Church to the Communist Party know this. It is the reason they always ban books before they ban guns.
A well-armed but intellectually deficient population is easily manipulated into doing the oppressor’s work for him, that is until they outlive their usefulness and find themselves disarmed and shipped off to the local gulag, still too stupid to know what happened. Here we remember another old proverb, “Beware of stupid people in large groups.” The banning of various books is once again in the news over the last few days, unfortunately.
Make no mistake, book banning is always bad, no matter how objectionable the content, no matter how controversial the subject. The progress of the human race depends on intellectual freedom and on the pursuit of intellectual inquiry. Sadly, the persecution of intellectuals and the associated banning and burning of books and papers is an evil that crosses the entire political spectrum.
Petty minds and dark princes from The Vatican to Moscow to some local school systems and libraries have shared in this wickedness. And we would be remiss if we did not mention here the mullahs of mayhem whose attacks on anyone with an IQ above room temperature have stretched from Paris to Peshawar over the last few years.
Even the most cursory study of history proves this point, the Roman Church executed William Tyndall for translating the New Testament into English and he was only one of many, they call it the Dark Ages for good reason. It was indeed a dark time for anyone who dared to think. The demon known to history as Joseph Stalin sent countless intellectuals, writers, and editors to death camps across Siberia during the time he plagued the earth with his odious presence.
There are plenty of other examples of course, from the well known such as Hitler, to lessor known players such Pinochet and Ortega, to the local narrow-minded cretin who is unwilling to face the truth of life outside of a very narrow box. All of these have, and will, find themselves on the wrong side of history.
Excuses abound of course, “protecting morality” and “community sensibility,” tend to be the favorites of right-wing types, while “counter- revolutionary” and “enemy of the people” tend to be the favored epithets used by those of the Communist persuasion. Sadly, we find that lately this virus seems to have spread to areas we would have thought were intellectually immune from such narrow-minded silliness.
I have heard (and I very much hope it is not true), that a well-respected local university recently created “safe spaces” where students can go to avoid being exposed to “ideas they may find objectionable or traumatic,” as stated, I hope this is not true. If the precious little snowflake is not prepared for intellectual expansion, what are they doing in college?
The American concept of government as articulated in the U.S. Constitution is an idea born of the Enlightenment. The Enlightenment, for those who do not know, was a time when the intellectuals of Europe shed the chains
of religious dogma and monarchial subservience and dared to think for themselves.
The monarchs and their priests fought this of course, but with the arrival of the printing press the tsunami of ideas broke the dam of intellectual oppression. Thinkers from Descartes to Voltaire introduced concepts of liberty and individual rights to the political debate. It is important to remember how radical these concepts were at a time when the priests were still telling the people that their monarchs were appointed by God, and the people were ignorant enough to believe it.
A free and enlightened intellect is the cornerstone of liberty. Before the Age of Enlightenment there was no liberty. There was not even the concept of it. There were just well-armed princes and priests who oppressed the people at will. The people were kept enslaved by the chains of ignorance and by the whip of superstition. This was the world before the Enlightenment.
There is much talk these days about the right to bear arms. And it is indeed important. But I call on all lovers of liberty to spend as much time, effort, and sweat in the defense of free expression.
The right to bear arms is worthless without the intellect to know when to use them. Freedom of thought is the cornerstone of all freedoms. The spring from which all freedoms flow.
Without the First Amendment, we will not long have, or need, the second.