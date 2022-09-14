It’s a rare time that a society has a chance to visit and debate the inequities that exist within it, the United States has had that opportunity over the past few years and has squandered it.
Beginning with the cases in Florida and Missouri, one involving a self-appointed vigilante and the other a sworn Police Officer, and continuing with cases in Georgia, Kentucky, and Minnesota, to name but a few, which gave rise to a mass movement, we had an opportunity to have a sensible discussion about our societal condition.
Unfortunately, that opportunity has devolved into a morass of social unrest, riots, political rigidity, and excuses. We have reached the point that even the most radical of “defund the police” politicians have come to realize the danger of turning our streets over to thugs and gangsters. It seems that not every suspect who is shot by the police is a poor misunderstood victim having a “mental health crisis,” no, some are just straight-out criminals.
On the radio today I heard a shocking statistic, it was reported that the number one cause of death among non-Hispanic Black males aged 18 to 34 is homicide. And the majority of these homicides, up to 96 percent according to some reports, are being perpetrated by males from the same demographic. Now, if this carnage were being carried out by police, or by racist militias, the world would stop. There would be congressional hearings, federal investigations, and civil rights attorneys would be beating down the doors of every courthouse from Seattle to Miami. And rightly so. But as it is, it’s just chalked up as another “day in the ‘hood.” And when the police show up to investigate, and they do, it’s the same old story, “ain’t nobody seen nothin’.” You can’t blame Whitey for everything.
There are some who will say that I have no business commenting on this subject. “You don’t know what it’s like” they will say. That may be true, but as a mixed-blood American Indian male, I do have some vague knowledge of racial prejudice. My ex-wife’s daddy once told me that he would rather his daughter had married a Black man than a “godd----d Injun” because “you people were in the way of progress.”
A number of similar conversations took place in the years before I divorced his daughter. Be that as it may, facts do not discriminate, and sorriness knows no color. The fact is that the carnage taking place on the streets of major American cities is not being perpetrated by racist mobs roaming the streets. Rather, it is being perpetrated by a generation of lazy thugs more interested in an easy buck than in hard work. And it is being enabled by so-called leaders who are more interested in maintaining their own power than they are in the progress of their own communities. When I hear a “civil rights attorney” claim that the suspect who got himself shot while resisting arrest was having a “mental health crisis” it makes me want to puke. Criminal behavior is not a mental health condition.
Now, this is not to say that racism does not exist. It most assuredly does. And we are not belittling the fact that prejudice plays an outsized role in the world we live in. But, when that fact is used to justify anti-social or criminal behavior, the effect is to solidify the very same prejudice and further impede any progress towards a more equitable society.
The hypocrisy is troubling. If a Black child is killed by the police, that child’s mother will be surrounded by sympathetic supporters. There will be outrage, there will be protests, the preacher du-jour will lead prayer vigils at city hall and there will be investigations and recriminations up and down the food chain. And whether the shooting was justified or not, there will likely be a multi-million-dollar settlement.
But if that same mother loses a child to a shootout between drug dealers, or to some misanthrope whose head is filled with too much “gangsta rap” and too few marketable skills, her child will be no less dead, and her grief no less real, but she will suffer alone. There will be no politician/preachers leading prayer vigils, there will be no civil rights attorneys going on the evening news. There will be no support and no settlement, likely she will have to take out a payday loan to pay for the casket. There will be no outrage, there will be no protest, and there will be no calls for accountability. And there will be no hounding of the suspect even though everyone knows who he, or they, are.
The presupposition that racism is the be-all and end-all cause of the problems in our society is belied by the facts. Some of the most dangerous cities in this country for Black Americans are cities where the population is majority Black and the mayor, city council, and police force are all controlled by non- white majorities. Who do you blame when there is no one else to blame? The fact is that both the blame for, and the solution to, the scourge of violence plaguing the Black community can only be found within the Black community. No one else can fix this, and no one else should. And by the way, tearing down a statue of General Lee, or renaming a military base is not going to fix it either.
The monks of the Shaolin temple, those who brought us the art of Kung Fu used to have a proverb; “He who would conquer the world, must first conquer himself.” It is time for historically marginalized communities, whatever their ethnicity, to learn this wisdom. The use of “racism” as the cause and foil for every issue our society faces is both disingenuous and counterproductive. It serves only to inflate and perpetuate white supremacy while sapping the strength and resiliency of historically marginalized communities. It is time to find, in the words of Castaneda, “The fire within.”
Black lives do indeed matter, as do all other lives. I just wish that someone would tell the thugs in “da hood” that “Black Lives Matter.”