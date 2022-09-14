It’s a rare time that a society has a chance to visit and debate the inequities that exist within it, the United States has had that opportunity over the past few years and has squandered it.

Beginning with the cases in Florida and Missouri, one involving a self-appointed vigilante and the other a sworn Police Officer, and continuing with cases in Georgia, Kentucky, and Minnesota, to name but a few, which gave rise to a mass movement, we had an opportunity to have a sensible discussion about our societal condition.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In